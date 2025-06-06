A2MAC1 Steps into the Spotlight with Documentary hosted on CBS: Decoding Tomorrow’s Mobility

By making vehicle data accessible, comparable, and actionable, we empower our clients to make smarter decisions” — Patrick Katenkamp, CEO of A2MAC1

PARIS, FRANCE, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A2MAC1, the leader in the benchmarking automotive industry, is thrilled to announce the premiere of a new documentary launched on CBS that delves into the transformative power of Industry 4.0 and A2MAC1’s pivotal role in shaping the future of mobility. Titled "Decoding the Future of Mobility: A2MAC1 at the Heart of Industry 4.0", the documentary offers an unprecedented look into how data, automation, and sustainability are revolutionizing the way vehicles are designed, engineered, and produced.For nearly three decades, A2MAC1 has been at the forefront of decoding the DNA of vehicles, providing unparalleled benchmarking intelligence to global OEMs and suppliers. From its state-of-the-art teardown centers to AI-powered data platforms, A2MAC1 transforms physical components into actionable insights, enabling carmakers and suppliers to innovate faster, reduce costs, and design more sustainable vehicles.The documentary follows A2MAC1 teams as they bridge the physical and digital worlds, showcasing how connected systems and advanced analytics are redefining the automotive industry. Viewers will gain a unique perspective on A2MAC1’s mission to make vehicle data accessible, comparable, and actionable, empowering clients to make smarter decisions for today and tomorrow.“Our mission is simple: we decode the future of mobility,” says Patrick Katenkamp, CEO of A2MAC1. “By making vehicle data accessible, comparable, and actionable, we empower our clients to make smarter decisions — not just for today, but for the challenges of tomorrow.”In an industry where time-to-market and sustainability are critical, A2MAC1’s data-driven approach allows manufacturers to benchmark more efficiently, innovate faster, and stay ahead of competitors, all while reducing waste and improving product life cycles.“Decoding Tomorrow’s Future Mobility” will go live on June 5th 2025 on CBS. This documentary is a must-watch for anyone interested in the future of mobility, data, automation, and sustainability. It underscores A2MAC1’s behind-the-scenes impact and its front-and-center role in the Industry 4.0 revolution.About A2MAC1A2MAC1 is a leading provider of benchmarking intelligence and data-driven solutions for the automotive industry. With a mission to decode future mobility, A2MAC1 helps global OEMs and suppliers accelerate innovation, reduce costs, and design more sustainable vehicles............A2MAC1 Communication Teamcommunication@a2mac1.com__24 – 26 Quai Alphonse le Gallo92100 Boulogne-Billancourt - France

