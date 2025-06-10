Boxi Chen Releases New Single Falling Apart: A Summer Surge of Punk-Pop Energy

Boxi Chen electrifies the stage with Falling Apart, first performed live in NYC before its official summer release Boxi Chen drops Falling Apart, a punk-pop summer anthem born from his New York debut and six months of refinement

BEIJING, CHINA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising artist Boxi Chen has released his latest single, Falling Apart —a sharp, high-energy punk-pop track that captures raw emotion and youthful urgency. Released just in time for summer, the song delivers a punchy, upbeat anthem.A Debut in New York and a Half-Year of RefinementFalling Apart first caught attention during Boxi Chen’s opening performance for a New York tour headlined by prominent Chinese rappers ICE (Changqing Yang) and Jialong Li. The live audience responded enthusiastically to the song’s energetic melody and youthful vibe. However, instead of rushing the track to release, Chen chose to spend six months refining it.Throughout this process, he collaborated closely with producers Yanqi Wang and Jonas, making detailed adjustments to the melodic arrangements, lyrics, rhythm, and vocal delivery. This commitment lasted six months, resulting in a carefully produced final version of the song.Perfectly Timed for SummerThe decision to release Falling Apart in summer was intentional. Chen noted that the track’s energy matches the season’s vibrant atmosphere. Its driving beats and catchy melodies reflect the lively mood typical of summer. During live performances, audiences have shown strong enthusiasm, often moving along to the song’s upbeat rhythm. Music critics have also highlighted its energetic delivery as a standout feature.Collaborative Excellence Behind the ScenesAt the heart of “Falling Apart” lies a tight-knit creative team. For the past two years, Boxi Chen has maintained a productive collaboration with Yanqi Wang and Jonas, co-creating a number of standout tracks such as SAY IT, Us to Love, Stay the Night, and Go Flexing. Their combined efforts span the full production spectrum—mixing, vocal and harmony arrangement, recording guidance, and mastering.Wang and Jonas serve not only as technical collaborators but also as trusted creative partners. Their involvement extends from the earliest concept discussions to the strategic rollout of each release, including cover design, artist branding, and stylistic alignment.Notably, their song Us to Love has surpassed 100K streams on Spotify, while Stay the Night has also garnered strong listener support—testaments to the team’s synergy and vision. Chen Boxi’s music has achieved broad international reach, with Spotify listeners spanning over 50 countries, led by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan. His breakout single “Us to Love” surpassed 100,000 streams and was added to more than 4,000 user-curated playlists overseas, marking him as one of the most internationally recognized Chinese independent artists. His success demonstrates the growing resonance of Chinese original music among global youth audiences.Looking Ahead: Innovation with IntegrityThe release of Falling Apart marks a new phase in Boxi Chen’s artistic journey . It continues the artist’s commitment to quality while exploring fresh sonic elements within the punk-pop genre. It also reflects his exploration of creativity, pushing boundaries while staying true to his roots.Looking ahead, Chen plans to continue collaborating with Wang and Jonas to produce more impactful music. His goal is to create music that resonates through his work and build deeper emotional connections with his audience. With his artistic dedication and a seasoned team by his side, Boxi Chen is expected to continue evolving, each release another step toward his growing brilliance in the music world.

