CBiBank Chairman Attends American Banker Conference, Exploring New Opportunities in Global Banking Transformation

NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, Mr. Jiangtao Sun, Chairman of CBiBank , was invited to attend an industry conference organized by American Banker, a leading financial media outlet in the United States. The event brought together global banking executives, policymakers, and fintech innovators to engage in discussions around key topics such as “The Future of Banking,” “Digital Infrastructure Evolution,” and “Collaboration in the Global Financial Ecosystem.”The conference focused on the transformation of the banking industry under the combined forces of digitalization, globalization, and compliance. During the event, Mr. Sun held in-depth conversations with fellow leaders from the international financial sector. He emphasized that banks of the future will no longer act solely as financial intermediaries, but must evolve into integrators of digital capabilities and connectors of global resources—an insight that resonated strongly with other participants.About CBiBankCBiBank is a new-generation commercial bank headquartered in the United States, serving global clients with compliant, secure, and efficient cross-border financial solutions. Its core services include offshore account opening, international remittances, global fund transfers, and foreign exchange services, widely applied in trade, investment, and supply chain scenarios.As a licensed financial institution operating under U.S. regulatory frameworks, CBiBank is a member of SWIFT, a participant in the CIPS clearing system, and has established partnerships with major international payment networks. With ongoing investment in technology, risk management, and service infrastructure, CBiBank is building a smarter, more agile, and more inclusive global financial service network.Looking ahead, CBiBank will continue to adhere to its strategy of “customer-centricity and technology-driven development,” striving to enhance the efficient allocation of global financial resources and enabling clients to achieve seamless capital mobility and value creation worldwide.

