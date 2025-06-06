Border Patrol saves 17 from life-threatening heat

NOGALES, Ariz. – Seventeen people were saved from dangerously cramped and overheated conditions in Nogales this week after authorities uncovered a smuggling operation last Wednesday.

Several illegal aliens from Mexico, including one minor were found packed inside a recreational vehicle parked on the property, while others were confined into a small sedan that was discovered during a vehicle stop. Temperatures inside the vehicles were rising quickly under the summer sun, and those inside had limited space, ventilation and no access to running water.

One individual attempted to flee on foot but was arrested by agents shortly after. All individuals are now safe, in custody and will be processed accordingly. The driver of the sedan is a United States Citizen, facing human smuggling charges.

“This rescue likely prevented a tragedy,” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agents Sean L. McGoffin. “With summer temperatures already climbing, packing people into trailers and vehicles without proper ventilation or water is a recipe for disaster. Human lives should never be treated as cargo.”

