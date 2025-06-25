Forward Edge-AI Secures FIPS 140-3 for Isidore Quantum, Leading Post-Quantum Era

Isidore becomes the first all-domain, export-ready encryption platform with FIPS 140-3 certification, unlocking $700M+ pipeline across defense and industry

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. proudly announces that its flagship encryption platform, Isidore Quantum®, has achieved FIPS 140-3 compliance, unlocking access to federal and commercial contracts and positioning the company as a first mover in the $1.2 trillion post-quantum encryption market.

FIPS 140-3, the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) most rigorous encryption certification, is the de facto global benchmark for cryptographic module security. With this certification, Isidore becomes the only all-domain quantum-resistant encryption solution tested and validated across air, land, sea, and space, and authorized for export under ITAR and EAR exemptions.

Isidore’s architecture is built on NSA-developed cryptographic frameworks and enhanced with Forward Edge-AI’s patented innovations, including real-time machine learning. The solution combines Commercial National Security Algorithm (CNSA) Suite 2.0 compliance with zero-trust, AI-enhanced encryption—eliminating legacy PKI, key management infrastructure, and human error.

Field-tested with the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, and Space Force, Isidore was recently deployed aboard Rogue Space’s Barry CubeSat on SpaceX’s Transporter-13 mission—demonstrating the first encryption module of its kind to reach low-Earth orbit.

The FIPS 140-3 certification positions Isidore Quantum® as a procurement-ready solution for government, defense, and private sector entities racing to meet NSA and White House post-quantum mandates. With over $700 million in pipeline demand and authorized export status, Forward Edge-AI is uniquely positioned to lead global adoption across SCADA, telecom, aerospace, and finance.

Failure to act swiftly on post-quantum security is no longer a strategic delay—it’s an existential liability. Delays could result in catastrophic breaches, permanent data loss, and irreversible exposure to quantum-enabled adversaries. The industry must heed the warning: Q-Day is coming. The time to act was yesterday.

