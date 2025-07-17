Submit Release
California’s highest court to hear Kern River case

The high court announced Wednesday that it would grant review of a 5th District Court of Appeal’s ruling that overturned a Kern County Superior Court judge’s order mandating water be kept in the river for fish. The 5th District’s ruling was also “published,” meaning it can be used as legal precedent in other, similar cases.

