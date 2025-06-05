Fatal Crash Highway 89 Milepost 293

On June 5, 2025, at approximately 1300 hours, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on Highway 89 milepost 293 while a semi was traveling northbound in the same area. ...

