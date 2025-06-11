How Splash Tents, Inc. Powers Forged Authority and MotoproHQ with Custom Event Gear That Sparks Engagement

Event tent 10x10 with graphics

Splash Tents, Inc. powers Forged Authority & MotoproHQ with bold, custom event gear that drives engagement, builds brand presence, and turns heads.

We view this partnership as a long-term investment in the future of experiential marketing,” said the Director at Splash Tents, Inc. “We’re not just building tents—we’re building connection points.” — Zohra Charanya

DYERSVILLE, IA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the world of motorsports, lifestyle branding, and immersive event experiences, standing out is everything. Amid the roar of engines, bustling vendor villages, and crowded show floors, only the bold survive—and thrive. Two brands making that kind of noise in the scene today are Forged Authority and MotoproHQ based in Dyersville, Iowa. Both are known for their unapologetic energy and commanding presence.But behind every bold brand is a trusted partner ensuring they don’t just show up—they show out.A key collaborator fueling this rising tide of visibility and engagement is Splash Tents, Inc., proudly headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Renowned for delivering premium custom event canopies branded outdoor displays , and experiential marketing gear, Splash Tents has played an instrumental role in elevating the visual presence of both Forged Authority and its newly integrated sibling brand, MotoproHQ.For years, Splash Tents has worked closely with Forged Authority to ensure that every setup at every trade show, rally, race, or outdoor activation is as bold and unforgettable as the brand itself. From vivid full-color canopies to eye-catching flag banners and sleek branded table covers, the creative team at Splash Tents has consistently brought Forged Authority’s rugged, unbreakable identity to life in high-definition form.“Our mission is simple,” says Zohra Charanya, Director at Splash Tents, Inc. “We help brands make an impact that people can feel. It’s not just about putting up a tent—it’s about creating a branded environment where conversations start, products shine, and stories are told.”Forging a Bold Event PresenceWhat sets Forged Authority apart isn’t just their apparel and message, it’s the entire experience. And that experience begins the moment fans and customers spot their unmistakable tent set up from across an event venue.Splash Tents has been instrumental in transforming Forged Authority’s brand identity into a mobile, modular footprint that performs at every level—visually, functionally, and emotionally. At events ranging from off-road expos and automotive festivals to fitness competitions and major trade shows, Forged Authority’s displays draw attention with striking design, consistency, and grit.“Working with Splash Tents has allowed us to show up loud, proud, and aligned every time we activate,” said a Forged Authority team member. “It’s not just the quality of the gear—it’s the intention behind it. Everything they produce is designed to make a statement.”And that statement is working. Forged Authority has not only deepened its customer engagement at events but also expanded its reach into new verticals, from tactical sports to lifestyle fitness. Splash Tents’ rugged, weather-resistant canopies and promotional displays ensure that no matter the terrain—or the forecast—the brand stands tall and delivers.Beyond Shelter: Immersive Brand StorytellingWhile many event marketers view tents as a commodity, Splash Tents treats every order as a canvas for storytelling.The brand’s approach fuses design thinking with marketing insight to produce gear that connects with audiences on a visceral level.Each element—from tent color schemes and banner typography to backdrop layouts and branded accessories—is tailored to evoke the brand’s core identity.For Forged Authority, that means conveying strength, resilience, and authenticity. And for MotoproHQ, the focus shifts toward performance, precision, and community.“We see event spaces as temporary stages where brands get to perform in front of their most important audiences,” said a spokesperson at Splash Tents, Inc. “Our job is to help set that stage in a way that excites, informs, and inspires.”This philosophy has helped Splash Tents build a reputation not only as a manufacturer of event gear, but as a true partner in brand-building. Their creative team works closely with clients during the design process, often iterating on concepts to get every detail just right—from visual hierarchy to color matching to traffic flow within the booth footprint.Bringing MotoproHQ Into the FoldIn a move that marks the next evolution in the partnership, Splash Tents is now working with MotoproHQ, following its recent acquisition by Forged Authority’s parent company. Known for premium motorcycle parts, gear, and a growing enthusiast community, MotoproHQ represents a new frontier—and a new creative challenge—for Splash Tents.The goal: to design a branded event setup that holds its own in the competitive motorsports world while staying visually aligned with its sister brand, Forged Authority.Designs are currently underway for a suite of branded gear that includes pop-up tents, table wraps, side walls, and vertical flags. The visual language leans heavily into MotoproHQ’s technical DNA, with dynamic graphics, bold contrasting colors, and an unmistakable performance-forward aesthetic.“MotoproHQ is the kind of brand that deserves a presence as sharp and dialed-in as their products,” said a Splash Tents designer. “We’re drawing inspiration from racing liveries, performance schematics, and the spirit of the open road. It’s going to be eye-catching and completely on-brand.”Early prototypes have already turned heads at dealer events and local meetups, with full-scale deployment planned for a slate of summer motorcycle shows and races.Looking Ahead: A Strategic Alliance with National ReachWhat makes this collaboration particularly powerful is the strategic alignment between the brands. Forged Authority and MotoproHQ are more than lifestyle labels—they’re communities, experiences, and movements. Splash Tents provides the infrastructure and expertise to bring those movements into the real world, where face-to-face interactions matter more than ever.With event season heating up and audiences craving tactile, in-person experiences, the demand for premium, portable brand environments has never been greater. And that’s where Splash Tents thrives.Whether it’s a sun-drenched paddock, a muddy rally course, or the polished floors of an industry convention center, Splash Tents ensures that every setup is built to stand up—and stand out.“We view this partnership as a long-term investment in the future of experiential marketing,” said the Director at Splash Tents, Inc. “We’re not just building tents—we’re building connection points.”As both Forged Authority and MotoproHQ gear up for a calendar packed with events, fans and customers can expect to see bigger, bolder, and even more refined experiences—all thanks to the collaboration behind the scenes.

