Summer birding walks planned for the Edson Fichter Nature Area

Did you know that nearly 100 species of birds call the Edson Fichter Nature Area home? If you're curious to learn more about our local feathered friends—and spot some in the wild— here’s your chance!

The newly-formed Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area invites you to explore the wonders of birding at the nature area on the first and third Saturdays of June, July, and August.

Adult-only Bird Walks:

June 7, July 5, and August 2

6:30 – 8 a.m.



Family Bird Walks (for all ages):

June 21, July 19, and August 16

8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Each birding walk will be guided by knowledgeable birders from this area who can help you spot and identify the many species that call southeast Idaho home. Whether you're a seasoned birder or just starting out, everyone is welcome! However, in order to ensure the best learning experience for everyone, participants are asked to please pay attention to the age requirements for each birding event and please leave your dogs at home.

Each birding group will meet at the brightly painted gate at the entrance to Edson Fichter Nature Area. The nature area is located off of Cheyenne Avenue next to Indian Hills Elementary in south Pocatello. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes, and bring your binoculars!

The Edson Fichter Nature Area is owned and managed by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. This 40-acre site hosts a fishing pond, a sporting dog pond, paved trails for walkers and bikers, access to the Portneuf River, and plenty of wildlife watching opportunities.

The Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area is a 501(c)(3) organization composed of volunteers dedicated to supporting the management of the nature area and providing opportunities for the public to become connected to the natural world found there. If you are interested in learning more about the Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area or wish to become a member, send an email to friendsofefna@gmail.com.