Texas Game Wardens Report Record BWI Arrests, Multiple Rescues Over Memorial Day Weekend

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN – Texas Game Wardens were out in force over Memorial Day weekend, focusing on boating and public safety across the state. The ramped-up patrols included:

10,897 vessel checks

1,374 citations issued

1,951 warnings issued

53 boating while intoxicated charges filed–the highest in the past five years

Seven driving while intoxicated charges filed

21 other arrests

They also responded to six boating incidents or collisions, one of which resulted in a fatality at Grapevine Lake. There were also two drownings reported at Elmendorf Lake and on the Red River, a marked decrease from 2024.

“When alcohol, crowded waterways and severe weather are in the mix, the risk of incidents can rise fast,” said Cody Jones, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) assistant commander for marine enforcement. “That’s why we prioritize presence, visibility and swift response. We can’t be everywhere at once, so we need the public to meet us halfway by boating responsibly. We are thankful for everyone who did over the holiday weekend.”

Wardens also reported a significant number of personal watercraft operators without required boater education and responded to multiple calls for paddler assists, medical emergencies and supported partner emergency response agencies. Multiple water and boat rescues were reported statewide.

On Lake Travis, wardens launched during a Memorial Day evening thunderstorm into winds upwards of 60 mph and lightning to rescue five people onboard a distressed vessel. All individuals were brought to safety.

On the Falcon International Reservoir, wardens rescued a 5-year-old girl on an inflatable tube being blown away from shore. The child, wearing no life jacket, was picked up by wardens before winds could capsize her tube. She was reunited with her family, who also received education on the importance of personal floatation devices.

In Medina County, wardens assisted the local fire and sheriff’s office during two house fires that spread to a 26-acre pasture, threatening roughly 10 more homes. Wardens quickly located landowners to grant fire crews access that prevented further destruction.

In a separate incident, game wardens supported a local sheriff’s office with a barricaded suspect in a domestic violence case. The suspect’s wife and children were safely evacuated from the residence.

“Our wardens don’t just patrol the water — they serve wherever they’re needed,” said Col. Ron VanderRoest, TPWD law enforcement director. “This weekend was a good example of the depth of their commitment to public safety, responding in severe weather, major fire incidents and high-risk law enforcement situations.”

This year’s Memorial Day Weekend also marked the inaugural launch of TPWD’s Adopt-A-Ramp program, an outreach initiative pairing volunteers and organizations with local boat ramps to promote safety, education and readiness. Teams offered guidance on life jacket use, essential safety gear and water safety best practices.

Participating organizations included: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), The LV Project, Recademics, the City of South Padre Island Ocean Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary (USCGAux).

Adopt-A-Ramp outreach efforts reached 1,733 adults and 507 children across locations at Lake Lavon, Lake Lewisville and South Padre Island.

About Texas Game Wardens

Texas Game Wardens, within the Law Enforcement Division of TPWD, are responsible for enforcing laws related to the conservation and management of natural resources and public safety through community-based law enforcement. Their mission is to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Additionally, they play a crucial role in search and rescue operations during natural disasters, exemplifying their commitment to protecting both the environment and the people of Texas.

If you witness a wildlife violation in progress, please call 1-800-792-GAME (4263) immediately and report it to Operation Game Thief (OGT), Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program. Dispatchers are available 24/7. Reports can be made anonymously, and tipsters may be eligible for rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction.