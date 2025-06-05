NEBRASKA, June 5 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor Pillen Signs the Stand With Women Act

LINCOLN, NE – Surrounded by state senators, supporters and female athletes, Governor Jim Pillen signed LB89 into law. The Stand With Women Act, introduced on his behalf by Sen. Kathleen Kauth, requires that students in K-12 and postsecondary school participate on sports teams that correspond to their biological sex, as defined in law. Gov. Pillen and Sen. Kauth were joined in today’s bill signing event by Husker athletes Jordy Bahl and Rebekah Allick, who attended the bill’s introduction back in January, as well as nationally known advocate-athletes Riley Gaines and Payton McNabb.

“We cannot ignore that girls and women have the right to a level playing field when it comes to sports,” said Gov. Pillen. “Otherwise, we are denying them opportunities to compete and win, earn scholarships and develop their own athletic abilities. LB89 ensures they are protected. It codifies my executive order of August 2023 – establishing a Women’s Bill of Rights -- and it also aligns with President Trump’s executive order issued in February.”

Sen. Kauth expressed gratitude for the support the bill received from Nebraskans, fellow senators, and advocates from across the political spectrum.

“I am pleased we were able to get the athletic portion of the bill passed and thank all the senators, individuals and groups who helped get us here. The work is not done. I will continue to work hard with my fellow senators to protect women in their locker rooms and bathrooms in the upcoming session.”

Standout University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who is now host of Outkick's Gaines for Girls podcast, talked about meeting Gov. Pillen two years ago and discussing the need for legislation then.

“At the time only three states had codified such language. Days later, Governor Pillen signed sex-based definitions into law through executive action," said Gaines. "Two years later, and after countless hours spent advocating for the importance of defining ‘woman’ and protecting women's sports and spaces, Sen. Kauth and her colleagues have achieved a remarkable victory for Nebraskans. Today, the Women's Bill of Rights has evolved into an even more powerful legislative package and the Stand with Women Act of 2025 is being signed into law. I am so proud to have been a part of this multi-year fight for women's rights and be here in Lincoln to watch Nebraska become the 28th state to protect women's sports."

Payton McNabb, who has also been outspoken on the issue of protecting women’s sports, shared her story of being injured during a volleyball match in high school. She is now a sports ambassador for the Independent Women’s Forum, which testified in support of LB89.

“Thank you, Governor Pillen and Sen. Kauth for prioritizing women and girls. By signing the Stand with Women Act into law today, Nebraska is codifying Governor Pillen's early action to reclaim language and protect women's sports,” said McNabb. “I am so proud to be here today and witness this historic moment. Thank you, Nebraska, for standing with women.”

Calling the signing of LB89 as an “incredible accomplishment,” Husker softball pitcher Jordy Bahl indicated that advocating for this issue was, for her, bigger than playing softball, and echoed Sen. Kauth’s message that more was needed to provide appropriate protections to girls and women in sports.

“In standing up for this, it was never out of my own personal interests. I have one year left of playing. I was always thinking about the younger athletes -- the athletes who haven’t even started their careers yet. So, that’s where this is at in my heart.”

Husker volleyball player Rebekah Allick added, “I’m just really grateful to be surrounded by independent and individual thinkers. Again, this is not a political matter. This is common sense. We are trying to defend reality.”

In addition to signing LB89 into law, Gov. Pillen signed ceremonial copies of the legislation presented to each of the speakers at today’s news conference.