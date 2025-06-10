Adhera Health Strengthens AI-Driven Pediatric Platform with Research Featured at ENDO 2025

Adhera Health Inc. Logo

Three studies shape development of precision digital companions for families navigating chronic care

This research highlights the true complexity of managing chronic conditions in childhood and the critical need to support not just the patient, but the entire family.” — Dr. Antonio de Arriba Muñoz, Pediatric Endocrinologist

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adhera Health, a pioneering force in family-centered pediatric chronic care management, announced today that three of its product research studies have been accepted for poster presentation at ENDO 2025 , the prestigious annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, taking place this July in San Francisco. Widely recognized as one of the world’s most respected forums for endocrine innovation, ENDO 2025 will highlight Adhera Health’s commitment to advancing evidence-based solutions for families managing chronic conditions.The selected studies focus on family-centered care and the emotional, behavioral, and structural challenges that families face when managing growth hormone deficiency, type 1 diabetes (T1D), and childhood obesity. These findings directly inform the design and evolution of the Adhera AI Health Platform , which is powered by Adhera Health Agents - goal-driven, autonomous AI entities built on proprietary Small Language Models (SLMs) and informed by family-centered biopsychosocial data.“We’re honored to have our research recognized at ENDO 2025,” said Ricardo C. Berrios, Co-Founder & CEO of Adhera Health. “These studies reaffirm a core principle that drives everything we do: pediatric care must center on the whole family. These insights we’re sharing are not just scientifically valuable - they’re the foundation of how we build clinically aligned, scalable AI solutions that make a real difference in families’ lives.”The Featured Research Focuses on:Growth Hormone DeficiencyA study highlighting the interdependence of child and caregiver well-being.Type 1 Diabetes (T1D):Research examining the use of AI to explore hypo- and hyperglycemic events.Childhood Obesity in Underserved Populations:A participatory research initiative engaging Latino families to understand cultural, systemic, and emotional barriers to care—insights that are shaping more inclusive and effective digital support tools.“This research highlights the true complexity of managing chronic conditions in childhood and the critical need to support not just the patient, but the entire family,” said Dr. Antonio de Arriba Muñoz, Pediatric Endocrinologist at the Hospital Universitario Miguel Servet. “Our collaboration with Adhera Health demonstrates how digital innovation must be grounded in clinical expertise and deeply informed by the real lives, needs, and challenges that families face every day.”Building the Future of Family-Centered AI in Pediatric CareThe findings from these studies are directly informing the next generation Adhera Health Agents, enhancing their ability to deliver timely, personalized support for families navigating pediatric chronic conditions. The company’s product research strategy underscores Adhera Health’s commitment to developing solutions that translate cutting-edge AI into meaningful improvements in adherence, emotional well-being, and family resilience.“As we scale nationally, we’re proud to lead a new era of AI in pediatric care —AI that doesn’t just think, but understands; that isn’t just advanced, but deeply empathetic, equitable, and firmly grounded in science,” said Berrios.About Adhera HealthAdhera Health delivers deeply personalized, outcomes-driven digital health solutions tailored to the complex realities of families with children living with chronic conditions. Our platform harnesses advanced behavioral science, machine learning, and real-time analytics to empower patients, caregivers, and their healthcare teams with holistic, data-driven guidance that goes beyond traditional care. By integrating Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) into every aspect of our approach, we recognize and address the unique social, environmental, and economic factors that profoundly shape a child’s health journey. This comprehensive focus enables us to significantly reduced costs to payers and providers, improve patient engagement and adherence to treatment, optimize care coordination, and ultimately foster more sustainable family-provider relationships - ensuring that all children and their families receive the support they need, when and where they need it.To learn more about Adhera Health, visit www.adherahealth.com

