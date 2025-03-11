Adhera Health Launches AI-Powered Digital Companion to Support Families Managing Pediatric Type 1 Diabetes

Adhera Health Inc. Logo Adhera Caring Digital Program: Empowering Families Managing Pediatric Chronic Conditions Explore the key features of our AI-driven digital companion: ✔ Personalized Goal Tracking – Stay motivated and achieve milestones. ✔ Trusted Pediatric Health Content

California Families Invited to Join the Adhera Caring Beta Program, a Proven Digital Health Solution for Pediatric Chronic Conditions

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adhera® Health is excited to announce the launch of the Adhera Caring Digital Program for Type 1 Diabetes, an innovative AI-driven solution designed to empower hundreds of thousands of families navigating pediatric Type 1 diabetes. California is leading the nationwide rollout, with families invited to join the program in its initial launch phase. Part of Adhera Health’s Pediatric Endocrinology Suite—which also includes solutions for growth hormone disorder and childhood obesity—this groundbreaking program integrates wearable technology, health and wellness coaching, and real-time personalized support to improve family well-being and treatment outcomes.Transforming Pediatric Chronic Care with a Family-Centered Platform Adhera Health is redefining pediatric chronic care with the introduction of Family-Centered Pediatric Chronic Care Management. Through AI-driven tools, deeply personalized family content, and dedicated health and wellness coaching, the Adhera Caring Digital Program helps families manage their child’s condition with confidence. Health and wellness coaches provide real-time and asynchronous support through a data-driven dashboard, ensuring better adherence to treatment, reduced stress for caregivers, and improved quality of life.Designed as a critical component of wraparound services for children’s hospitals, pediatric clinics, and payors, the program is available in both English and Spanish. By improving caregiver mental well-being and treatment adherence, the program reduces unnecessary healthcare utilization—such as ER visits—delivering a strong return on investment (ROI) for payors.Proven Impact on Family Well-Being & Diabetes ManagementBacked by years of clinical research, the Adhera Caring Digital Program has demonstrated a direct link between parental stress, child health outcomes, and healthcare costs. Families using the program report improved treatment adherence, lower stress levels, and enhanced overall well-being. This evidence-based approach ensures better health outcomes for children while reducing the economic burden on families and the healthcare ecosystem.Key Features of the Adhera Caring Digital Program• Personalized Health & Wellness Coaching: Families receive dedicated, one-on-one coaching tailored to their needs.• Empowerment through Flexible Itineraries: Families can explore customized topics that matter most to them, ensuring a personalized experience.• AI-Powered Motivational Support: Smart messaging and interventions keep families engaged and motivated.• Interactive Family Education & Activities: Engaging content strengthens knowledge and confidence in managing Type 1 diabetes.• Community & Resource Connections: Families gain access to peer support and local resources.• Real-Time Progress Tracking: Goal setting and health assessments help families stay on track.• Multi-Family Member Access: One activation code supports up to five family members for collaborative care.Join the Adhera Caring Beta Program“We are thrilled to bring this science-backed, family-centered program to California families managing pediatric Type 1 diabetes,” said Ricardo C. Berrios, CEO of Adhera Health. “Our mission is to deliver innovative, evidence-based solutions that not only empower children and caregivers on their health journey but also drive measurable cost savings by reducing unnecessary healthcare utilization.”California parents of children with Type 1 diabetes are invited to join the beta program and experience a transformative new approach to managing pediatric chronic conditions. Sign up today! About Adhera HealthAdhera Health delivers deeply personalized, AI-powered digital health solutions for families navigating pediatric chronic conditions. Our platform integrates behavioral science, machine learning, and real-time analytics to provide holistic, data-driven support for caregivers, patients, and healthcare teams. By incorporating Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), we address the social, environmental, and economic factors that impact pediatric health outcomes. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and leading health systems, Adhera Health is revolutionizing pediatric healthcare with sustainable, family-focused solutions.

