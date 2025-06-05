ADVA Commissioner Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Three New Directors

In a move to further enhance veterans services, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Jeffrey Newton has appointed Wade Morrison as the agency’s new Director of Support Services, Lynda Jenkins as Director of Field Operations, and Brandon Miller as the Director of Outreach.

“We are thrilled to promote Wade, Lynda, and Brandon from within our organization to these key director roles at ADVA,” Commissioner Newton said. “Their deep understanding of our culture, values, and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the networking space. This is an exciting milestone for us, and we are confident that their leadership will strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to our customers.”

Mr. Morrison, who is a Alabama National Guard retiree and has served as executive administrator for the ADVA since June 2022, will oversee the administration and implementation of veteran service projects, as well as devise and lead strategic plans with senior leadership and other key staff to ensure all guidelines and operations are adhered to and implemented consistently among ADVA programs.

Ms. Jenkins, a U.S. Army retiree, joined ADVA in 2007 and has served as an assistant veterans service officer, veterans service officer, district manager, and director of quality assurance and training. As Director of Field Operations, she will lead and oversee the operational activities of Veterans Service Officers throughout the state, providing pivotal leadership to ensure efficient service delivery, maintaining high-quality standards, and driving overall performance in alignment with ADVA’s mission to serve those who have served.

Mr. Miller has led internal and external communications efforts as ADVA’s public information manager since April 2021. As Director of Outreach, Mr. Miller will lead and oversee the development, implementation, and management of veterans well-being, primarily through Alabama’s Challenge initiatives. He is responsible for coordinating efforts across multiple agencies, engaging with key stakeholders, and driving strategic initiatives to improve the lives of veterans and their families.

“We’re incredibly excited about the future and the endless possibilities to better serve our veterans,” Commissioner Newton said. “Our leadership is committed to driving meaningful change, and we’re focused on creating innovative solutions that can directly impact the lives of those who have served our country. We are eager to explore every opportunity to make a lasting difference. The potential for positive change is vast, and we are proud to be part of this important mission.”

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is an Equal Opportunity Employer.