Trump Administration Expands Investment in Coal Country to Fuel Jobs and Economic Growth

Date: June 5, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced the availability of $130 million in fiscal year 2025 funding through the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program—an initiative aimed at turning legacy coal mining sites into engines of economic growth.

This year’s funding will support job creation, infrastructure development and energy opportunities in communities historically tied to America’s coal production. States and tribes will lead project selection to ensure investments reflect local needs and deliver real economic results.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Burgum, these investments are transforming abandoned mine lands into hubs of economic opportunity, job creation and local innovation,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of Lands and Mineral Management Adam Suess. “We’re proud to support state and tribal partners in putting these lands back to work for the American people.”

For fiscal year 2025, Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program funds are allocated as follows:

$28.67 million each for Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia

$11 million each for Alabama, Ohio and Virginia

$3.67 million each for the Crow Tribe, Hopi Tribe and Navajo Nation

Eligible states and tribes collaborate with community and economic development partners to identify high-impact projects—ranging from energy infrastructure to manufacturing, recreation, and commercial redevelopment.

The Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program supports the Trump administration’s commitment to American Energy Dominance, strategic land use and revitalizing rural economies. The program addresses dangerous legacy mining features—such as unstable highwalls, mine fires and polluted waterways—while unlocking the economic potential of these lands.

To learn more about Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program and its fiscal year 2025 implementation, visit OSMRE’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program webpage.

