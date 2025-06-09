GROWN CLIMATE SMART MARKS YEAR TWO IMPACT, EARNS CONTINUED SUPPORT UNDER USDA’S AMP INITIATIVE

Grown Climate Smart Logo with Corn Field

Grown Climate Smart expands impact with over $10.3M in grower incentives and continues under USDA’s newly renamed Advancing Markets initiative.

CLINTON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grown Climate Smart , a fully owned subsidiary of The DeLong Co., Inc. and a USDA Advancing Markets for Producers (formerly Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities) awardee announces the successful completion of its second year. The program continues to empower growers to adopt and advance regenerative agriculture practices, strengthening leadership and innovation across the agricultural community.Following the recent transition of the USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program to the Advancing Markets for Producers (AMP) initiative, The DeLong Co.’s Grown Climate Smart has been selected to continue under this renewed framework. After a program-wide review, Grown Climate Smart met or exceeded all thresholds outlined by the current USDA, including timely producer enrollment and direct payment benchmarks. This recognition affirms Grown Climate Smart’s continued alignment with USDA priorities, including the delivery of federal funds directly to producers and the development of strong, scalable markets for regeneratively grown commodities.Building on the achievements of its inaugural year, Grown Climate Smart enrolled 200 growers from eight states in 2024, encompassing more than 360,000 acres committed to regenerative farming. The program distributed over $10.3 million in direct incentive payments to growers, reinforcing its mission to support sustainable agriculture. These incentives promote the adoption and continuation of practices such as cover cropping, reduced or no-till farming, and nutrient management plans.“We are proud of the progress made during our second year,” stated Matt Woods, General Manager of Grown Climate Smart. “The increase in both grower participation and acreage reflects a growing commitment within the farming community to implement regenerative and sustainable practices. This year’s results demonstrate the program’s ongoing impact in enhancing soil health and improving the resilience and marketability of row crops.”Among the notable accomplishments of enrolled growers in 2024:• 71% of enrolled growers integrated cover crops, marking a 12% increase from 2023.• 94% of participants implemented reduced or no-till farming, a 3% rise from 2023.• 67% of growers incorporated nutrient management plans, a 19% year-over-year increase.• 86% of enrolled growers participated in two or more climate-smart practices, 16% more than 2023.Grown Climate Smart also expanded its brand recognition and exposure among consumers, with more companies adopting the Grown Climate Smart logo for their products in 2024. There are now more than 40 product SKUs featuring the Grown Climate Smart brand, available in a variety of storefronts, including major retailers such as Hy-Vee, Meijer, Walmart, Whole Foods and Woodman’s. These products are available throughout the Midwest and on both coasts, offering consumers a trusted indicator of brands committed to regenerative agriculture.“The continued adoption of the Grown Climate Smart brand is a testament to the program’s success in bridging the gap between sustainable farming and consumer demand,” added Woods. “By fostering partnerships across the supply chain, we’re creating a stronger market for value-add products, benefiting both growers and consumers.”As Grown Climate Smart prepares for its third year, the program remains steadfast in its mission to scale enrollment, incentivize sustainable farming practices, and increase the marketability of regenerative crops. With a robust foundation and growing momentum, Grown Climate Smart is poised to further its role as a leader in promoting resilient practices within agriculture.Growers interested in joining the Grown Climate Smart initiative, as well as brands or CPG companies looking to source regenerative ingredients or explore product collaboration opportunities, can reach out by emailing info@grownclimatesmart.com or calling (608) 676-3041. More information is available at grownclimatesmart.com

