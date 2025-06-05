First 'Kids Construction Zone' Attraction in a U.S. Mall Opened in Orlando

Kids Contruction Zone Attraction at Altamonte Mall in Orlando, FL

SBI Americas LLC has opened its first “Kids Construction Zone” attraction at Altamonte Mall in Orlando.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its inception SBI Americas (the U.S. subsidiary of SBI Sweden ) has emerged as a leader in innovative, interactive and safe kiddie rides in America. An Orlando warehouse was recently opened to better serve U.S. customers, and many new notable customers have been secured including Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, Knoebels Amusement Resort and Big Air USA just to mention a few.“I am very proud of the progress we have made the past year, and I see unlimited potential in the U.S. Our miniature vehicles ranging from cars of different kinds to trucks, tractors, boats, and construction-themed machinery equipment for children are poised for strong growth over the next several years.To that end, I am very excited about the partnership with Altamonte Mall and Brookfield Properties and our first “ Kids Construction Zone ” in a U.S. Mall. The attraction opened on Memorial Day weekend and has already been enjoyed by hundreds of kids with increasing foot traffic every day. I am grateful for the vision and support of Altamonte Mall to shape a new path for driving visitors to U.S. shopping malls. This installation is the first in the U.S. and I have already received requests from malls across the country that want their own “Kids Construction Zone” says Morgan Cederblom, CEO, SBI Americas LLC.About SBI Sweden:Since the early 1980s, the company is a leading manufacturer of top-quality kiddie rides. SBI Sweden is a global company with sales in over 60 countries. Customers include Amusement Parks like Legoland, Universal etc. as well as smaller to midsize Theme Parks, Family Entertainment Centers, and Family Farms with attractions. SBI Sweden is a leader in providing fun, safe, and interactive experiences for children enabling them to drive the vehicles themselves. SBI Sweden is renowned in the industry for its high quality, operational reliability, and superior durability of all its products. Manufacturing is carried out at the company owned factory in Sweden. All products are sold and serviced in North America by its Florida based U.S. subsidiary, SBI Americas LLC.

