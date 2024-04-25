SBI Sweden Accelerates Growth in The U.S.
SBI Sweden Invests Aggressively in U.S. Expansion.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBI Sweden AB announced today it is launching an aggressive growth plan to expand its U.S. business.
Internationally recognized in over 50 countries around the world for its miniature cars, boats, and construction equipment for children, SBI Sweden is now significantly stepping up efforts to drive U.S. growth.
“We are very excited about the potential of the U.S. market. Given our already solid U.S. presence with customers like LEGOLAND® and a wide range of smaller to midsize customers, we now feel the time is right to take our business to the next level. To that end, a U.S. subsidiary, SBI Americas LLC, has been set up in Orlando, FL to spearhead the growth of the business and manage day-to-day operations. Local warehouse facilities will be established to speed up order to delivery time for our growing customer base. Also, we will significantly increase our sales and marketing resources to reach new customers and trade channels. In addition, we will soon launch new unique products for the U.S. market. To head up our U.S. operations we have hired Morgan Cederblom, a respected Executive with a lifelong experience in leading international companies to success in America” says Markus Jonsson, CEO of SBI Sweden’s global operations.
Since the early 1980s, the company is a leading manufacturer of top-quality miniature vehicles ranging from cars of different kinds to trucks, tractors, boats, and construction-themed machinery equipment for children. Customers include Amusement Parks like LEGOLAND®, Universal Studios as well as smaller to midsize Theme Parks, Family Entertainment Centers, and Family Farm Parks with attractions. SBI is a leader in providing fun and interactive experiences for children enabling them to safely operate the vehicles themselves. SBI is renowned in the industry for its high quality, operational reliability, and superior durability of all its products. With exception of the construction zone products, all products are battery-operated vehicles and run efficiently for an entire day on a full charge. Manufacturing is done at the company-owned factory in Sweden and delivered globally.
