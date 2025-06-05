The Chill Brothers Expand to North Carolina with New Office Opening

Houston-Based HVAC Company Launches New Operations in Raleigh-Durham, NC

RALEIGH- DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chill Brothers , one of Texas’s fastest-growing HVAC companies, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Raleigh-Durham , North Carolina. This expansion represents a major milestone in the company’s mission to deliver premium home comfort solutions across the Southern United States.The Raleigh-Durham office will allow The Chill Brothers to extend their award-winning service—built on honest pricing, customer-first care, and top-tier HVAC products—to homeowners throughout the region. The North Carolina team will provide the full suite of services that have made the company a trusted name in Texas, including A/C and furnace installation, seasonal tune-ups, air purification, and indoor air quality solutions.“Expanding into North Carolina is a meaningful step forward for The Chill Brothers,” said Brennan Mulcahy, CEO. “We’re excited to bring our transparent, family-first approach to a new market. This move reflects both our growth and our commitment to helping more families stay safe and comfortable year-round.”The Raleigh-Durham location is officially open and already scheduling appointments for spring tune-ups, system repairs, and complete HVAC replacements. Homeowners can expect prompt, professional service from licensed technicians trained to uphold The Chill Brothers’ high standards of quality and care.“We’re proud to bring The Chill Brothers’ commitment to comfort and craftsmanship to North Carolina,” said Jordan Methe, Vice President of the Southeastern U.S. “This expansion allows us to serve more families with the same trusted expertise and hometown service we’re known for.”This launch marks the latest chapter in The Chill Brothers’ broader growth strategy, with additional new markets planned in the months ahead. By continuing to expand across the region, the company aims to become the most recognized and trusted HVAC brand in the Southern United States.ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERSThe Chill Brothers is a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC services in the Southern U.S. Founded on a mission to deliver reliable, affordable, and energy-efficient indoor comfort solutions, the company has earned a reputation for service excellence and integrity. The Chill Brothers is a proud Lennox Premier Dealer, a multi-year recipient of the Lennox Centurion Award, and was honored with the Circle of Excellence Award in 2025—recognizing the top 1% of Lennox dealers in North America.

