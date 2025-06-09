OnPage Announces Integration with HaloPSA and HaloITSM to Enhance Critical Incident Management for IT Teams and MSPs

The OnPage System

The new integration streamlines high-priority ticket escalation and ensures real-time, actionable alerts for faster resolution and minimized downtime.

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced a new integration of its Critical Alert Management platform with HaloPSA and HaloITSM, two leading unified service management solutions for businesses. This integration empowers IT teams and Managed Services Providers (MSPs) to consolidate and streamline critical incident workflows by turning high-priority tickets into real-time, actionable alerts, ensuring faster response times, reduced downtime and improved operational efficiency.

“Our integration with HaloPSA and HaloITSM underscores OnPage’s commitment to equipping IT teams and MSPs with the tools they need to operate with agility, reliability and precision,” said Judit Sharon, CEO at OnPage Corporation. “In today’s always-on environment, every second counts when responding to critical incidents. This integration ensures that high-priority issues are not just logged, but also immediately escalated and acted upon. By bridging the gap between ticketing and real-time alerting, we’re helping teams minimize downtime, meet stringent SLAs and ultimately achieve better outcomes for their organizations and customers.”

HaloPSA and HaloITSM are comprehensive platforms designed to streamline IT service management and professional services automation. By integrating with OnPage, these platforms now offer enhanced capabilities for real-time alerting and incident management, ensuring that critical issues are promptly addressed.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Persistent Alerting: High-priority tickets generated in HaloPSA and HaloITSM are instantly converted into OnPage alerts that bypass the recipient’s silent switch and Do Not Disturb (DND) settings, persisting until acknowledged to ensure urgent issues always reach the right person at the right time. With the newly introduced "Gentle High Priority Alerts" feature, these critical notifications can now begin with a softer, customizable tone for a user-defined number of repetitions. If the alert remains unacknowledged, it progressively escalates to the standard high-priority tone, offering a less jarring experience while maintaining the urgency of critical communications.

Flexible On-Call Management: OnPage’s robust on-call scheduler ensures that critical alerts triggered in HaloPSA and HaloITSM are always routed to the right engineer, based on real-time availability, escalation policies, and defined roles. Teams manage their on-call schedules directly in OnPage, which is accessible via both mobile and web apps, making it easy to update shifts, swap roles, or review coverage in real time. This ensures continuous 24/7 alerting without service gaps.

Automated Escalations: If a HaloPSA and HaloITSM alert goes unacknowledged, OnPage’s intelligent escalation policies automatically route it to the next available team member, guaranteeing that no incident is unresolved.

Multi-Channel Notifications: Alerts generated in HaloPSA and HaloITSM are instantly delivered via push notifications, SMS, email and voice calls, ensuring that team members are reachable across their preferred communication method.

Bi-Directional Synchronization: Ticket updates such as acknowledgements and resolutions made in OnPage are seamlessly synchronized back to the original ticket in HaloPSA or HaloITSM, maintaining data consistency across platforms.

Post-Incident Analysis: Monitor incident progress in real time and leverage post-incident reports to identify actionable trends, improve workflows and enhance overall response performance.

“Implementing the OnPage-Halo PSA integration has given us a powerful competitive edge in incident response,” said Melisa Limerick, technical operations manager at Intelos. “The ability to turn high-priority tickets into real-time, persistent alerts — without changing how our team works — has helped us resolve issues faster and maintain service continuity. It’s a seamless extension of our existing workflow that ensures nothing critical slips through the cracks.”

“This integration is especially valuable for IT teams, including network, SecOps, end-user management and infrastructure teams, as well as managed IT service providers seeking to strengthen incident response capabilities without disrupting existing workflows,” said Sharon.

The integration is now available to all OnPage and HaloPSA/Halo ITSM users. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit www.onpage.com/onpage-with-halopsa-and-haloitsm/.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

