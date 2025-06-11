BooXkeeping Welcomes Ryan Schwerdtfeger as Newest Franchisee in Wichita, Kansas

The experienced corporate controller with consulting expertise and a passion for supporting small businesses is driving BooXkeeping's expansion into Kansas.

However, I noticed that many of these companies also needed reliable bookkeeping, especially small businesses that don’t have the resources to hire in-house or work with large, expensive firms.” — BooXkeeping Wichita Franchisee 3

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BooXkeeping , the modern bookkeeping franchise known for delivering cloud-based financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, is thrilled to announce its newest franchise in Wichita, Kansas, led by experienced accounting and consulting professional Ryan Schwerdtfeger.Schwerdtfeger brings a robust background in finance and accounting to the BooXkeeping network. A licensed CPA with deep experience in audit, tax and corporate finance, he currently serves as the acting corporate controller for the Captain D’s restaurant group. He’s also spent recent years building his own consulting business, helping companies navigate financial audits and streamline their operations — experience that will directly inform and support his BooXkeeping franchise.“I started working in a CPA firm during college, then transitioned into an audit firm, which is a big deal in Kansas because I earned my full CPA license,” Schwerdtfeger said. “From there, I moved into tax work, but it wasn’t a great fit. However, I noticed that many of these companies also needed reliable bookkeeping, especially small businesses that don’t have the resources to hire in-house or work with large, expensive firms.”That gap in the market inspired Schwerdtfeger to seek a better solution and one that aligned with his entrepreneurial goals and his consulting background. He found that in BooXkeeping.“This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “BooXkeeping appealed to me because they’ve already built a business doing exactly what I would have done on my own. It’s a more modern, online platform where everything is cloud-based and accessible. Small business owners can get their data, their financials, and everything they need. I’m most excited to work with people, grow the business and help support small businesses across the region.”BooXkeeping provides professional, cloud-based bookkeeping services to business owners across the country, offering a flexible, scalable franchise model that doesn’t require a physical office. With comprehensive training, ongoing support and a strong emphasis on technology, outdated, brick-and-mortar operations.With his Wichita franchise, Schwerdtfeger plans to merge his consulting services with BooXkeeping’s platform, creating long-term bookkeeping solutions for local business owners and helping them reduce costs through streamlined, outsourced financial management.“This is an opportunity for businesses to cut down on waste, where they’ve had to pay for a full-time person just doing bookkeeping,” he said. “It can be done more efficiently and faster.”BooXkeeping is a compelling opportunity for financial professionals like Schwerdtfeger looking to build something of their own.“We’re excited to welcome Ryan to the BooXkeeping family,” said CEO and Co-Founder Max Emma. “His experience, insight and passion for supporting small businesses is exactly what we look for in a franchise partner. We know he’ll make a big impact in Wichita.”The new Wichita location marks another step in BooXkeeping’s national growth, as more professionals turn to the franchise’s innovative approach to meet the rising demand for accessible and affordable bookkeeping services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.