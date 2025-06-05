BooXkeeping Ranked #23 on Entrepreneur’s 2025 Top New & Emerging Franchises List

Bookkeeping redefined

The rapidly growing bookkeeping franchise earns top-tier recognition for its innovation, scalability, and franchisee-focused model.

As the only bookkeeping franchise in the U.S, we’re honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the top emerging franchise opportunities in the country.” — Max Emma, founder and CEO of BooXkeeping

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BooXkeeping , the modern bookkeeping franchise known for delivering cloud-based financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, has been ranked #23 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2025 Top New & Emerging Franchises list. This prestigious recognition underscores BooXkeeping’s accelerating growth and its strong momentum within the franchising industry.The annual list honors the most promising new franchise brands that are making waves through innovation, support systems, financial performance, and franchisee satisfaction. BooXkeeping’s rapid ascent to the top 25 reflects the brand’s commitment to scalable systems, strategic market positioning, and franchisee success.“This ranking is a powerful validation of the hard work we’ve put into building a franchise model that truly works for our owners,” said Max Emma, Founder and CEO of BooXkeeping. “As the only bookkeeping franchise in the U.S., we’re honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the top emerging franchise opportunities in the country, and we’re just getting started.”In just a few short years, BooXkeeping has expanded its national footprint by offering a streamlined technology-enabled business model that meets a critical need for small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. With deep expertise in bookkeeping and a people-first approach, the brand is redefining how professional services are delivered in the franchise space.“Our mission has always been to combine professional precision with real human relationships,” Emma continued. “This milestone reinforces that we’re striking the right balance between systems and support, and franchisees and franchisors alike are thriving because of it.”BooXkeeping is aiming to add 10-15 new locations through the remainder of 2025 and is actively seeking franchise partners in key markets across the country. The brand has recently enhanced its franchisee onboarding process with a dedicated bookkeeping school, personalized training, and increased operational support.“There’s a growing pool of talented bookkeepers and financial professionals who are ready for more freedom and ownership,” Emma said. “We’ve created a home for those individuals where their skills are valued, their businesses are supported, and their growth potential is limitless.”ABOUT BOOXKEEPINGBooXkeeping is a bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection to provide cutting-edge bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchisees, franchisors, CPA firms, and more. Founded by Max and Elena Emma, two entrepreneurial immigrants with in-depth experience in finance and accounting, the brand’s journey spans over 20 years. Today, with 15 franchise locations across the country and one corporate location, BooXkeeping has emerged as a unique player in the bookkeeping industry, emphasizing a human-driven approach and personalized service. To learn more, visit: https://www.booxkeepingfranchise.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.