For Immediate Release

June 5, 2025

Bennington Battle Monument Temporarily Closed for Restoration Monitoring

Historic Site will reopen in time to offer free admission during Vermont Days

Montpelier, Vt. – The Division for Historic Preservation announces Bennington Battle Monument, the 306-foot monument commemorating the Revolutionary War Battle of Bennington, will be closed June 9 –12 to conduct proactive maintenance. The tallest-man-made building in Vermont was the subject of a two-year study to examine its construction, current condition, and maintenance issues. That report found the nation’s second tallest unreinforced masonry building suffers from cracking and excessive moisture. To help combat this, a safety inspection team will repel the Monument during its week-long closure to remove loose rock. The public is invited to Monument Circle to watch this important work.

“The Bennington Battle Monument is a sacred place that commemorates the American fight for independence at the Battle of Bennington in Walloomsac, New York,” said Laura V. Trieschmann, State Historic Preservation Officer. “This nationally significant Monument is structurally sound, but its preservation and restoration require careful examination, as well as ongoing maintenance.”



As the Monument is a nationally significant building listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the physical investigations and preservation recommendations must comply with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties and the guidelines set by the American Institute for Conservation. The work will be guided by best practices for the treatment of heritage sites, with a full scope of work for repair, restoration, costs, and alternatives. Presently, the efforts of the Division for Historic Preservation are focused on are archaeology, safety monitoring, and scaffolding design for the drying out of the Monument which is affected by the humidity and rain.

The Bennington Battle Monument stands on the site of a critical supply depot that sparked the Battle of Bennington, a pivotal victory for colonial forces on the New England front of the American Revolution. Designing a monument to mark the site began in earnest on the 100th anniversary of the founding of our country with the incorporation of the Bennington Battle Monument Association. The Monument was dedicated on August 19, 1891, with a grand ceremony lead by President Benjamin Harrison that included tens of thousands of onlookers.

After annual maintenance work is complete, the Monument will reopen to the public on June 13. Vermont Days, when admission is free at all State Historic Sites and Vermont State Parks, take place June 14 and 15. To learn more about the Bennington Battle Monument, please visit the Division for Historic Preservation website.

