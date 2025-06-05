Blue Sands Wealth Celebrates USA Volleyball Hall of Fame Inductee Tayyiba Haneef-Park

Blue Sands Wealth

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Sands Wealth Founder and USA Volleyball Audit, Finance and Budget Committee Member Letitia Berbaum was on location at the Dorothy C. Boyce Banquet as volleyball legends including Kerri Walsh Jennings, Mike Dodd, Lindsey Berg, Tayyiba Haneef-Park, Tom Hoff and David Lee were inducted into the 2025 USA Volleyball Hall of FameBuilding a legacy happens by design. Years of dedication, perseverance, grit and a continuous commitment to leveling up are all components that game changers, difference makers and award-winning athletes have in common. Blue Sands Wealth and its founder Letitia Berbaum have proudly supported the USA Volleyball organization since 2018. Inspired by longtime friend Tayyiba Haneef-Park to join the USA Volleyball Audit, Finance and Budget Committee, Berbaum is passionate about providing her wealth building insights to help set the organization and its athletes up for success. “Establishing smart and strategic financial habits early on can make a dynamic difference in an athletes wealth building trajectory,” Berbaum shared. Honoring all-time USA Volleyball greats on May 21st at the organization’s annual banquet, Berbaum was in the audience as San Diego Mojo head coach and USA Volleyball Olympian Tayyiba Haneef-Park accepted her award. A three-time Olympian, Haneef-Park helped lead the U.S. Women’s National Team to Olympic silver medals in 2008 and 2012. A collegiate star at Long Beach State, she guided her team to a 33-1 record and an NCAA runner-up finish in 2001. She ranks seventh on the school’s all-time kill list with 1,421. She competed for Team USA for over a decade, contributing to multiple podium finishes at the FIVB World Cup and World Grand Prix. In February, Haneef-Park was selected as an assistant coach for the women's national team coaching staff. Now, Tayyiba Haneef-Park is looking to the future – specifically the 2028 Olympics - which will take place in Los Angeles, California, where she will be serving as one of the USA Volleyball Olympic coaches.“Supporting USA Volleyball’s Audit, Finance and Budget Committee is a role I find immense purpose in. Knowledge is power and by providing key insights to our committee and the athletes we serve, I believe we’re shaping the financial health of the organization and the athletes who lead Team USA.”– Letitia “Tish” Berbaum, Founder of Blue Sands WealthAbout Blue Sands Wealth:Entrepreneur Letitia “Tish” Berbaum founded Blue Sands Wealth to serve clients who are seeking long-term, progressive wealth management guidance. With a commitment to trust and transparency, Blue Sands Wealth focuses on offering a value-first approach, providing custom-tailored solutions, and building authentic relationships. By actively listening to each client’s needs, the firm creates strategies that align with their unique financial goals. Confidence and empathy drive the firm’s mission, helping clients manage and grow their wealth with intention. Blue Sands Wealth is located at 100 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 900, Irvine, CA 92816, with office visits by appointment only.Disclosures:Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, LLC ("RFG Advisory" or "RFG"), a registered investment advisor. Blue Sands Wealth and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.

