Eureka! Science + Discovery Triumphs at National Awards for Excellence

Team Eureka! celebrate GOLD at the VIsitEngland awards for excellence 2025

WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at Eureka! Science + Discovery in Merseyside is celebrating a remarkable achievement, winning Gold and Silver at the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025. The accolades were awarded in two standout categories: Accessible and Inclusive Tourism and New Tourism Business of the Year, recognising the organisation’s exceptional contributions to tourism and its unwavering commitment to accessibility and inclusion.This national success follows a similar double victory at the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards 2024, where Eureka! Science + Discovery received the same accolades.The crowning achievement was earning Gold in the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism category, a recognition of its pioneering efforts to ensure inclusivity at every level. Through thoughtful design, groundbreaking initiatives, and meaningful community partnerships, Eureka! Science + Discovery, alongside its sister site, Eureka! The National Children’s Museum, has set a new benchmark for accessibility in tourism.Since opening, Eureka! Science + Discovery has rapidly established itself as a must-visit destination for families, inspiring curiosity and learning in children aged 0–14. Winning Silver in the New Tourism Business of the Year category highlights its significant impact as an innovative and dynamic addition to the UK’s tourism landscape.Reflecting on this double victory, Eureka! Chief Executive Leigh-Anne Stradeski said:"Winning these awards is a testament to the passion, creativity, and dedication of our team. At Eureka!, we strive to create experiences that are inspiring, inclusive, and accessible to all. These achievements reflect our commitment to making a real difference in the lives of the families and communities we serve. We are incredibly proud to represent the North West and lead the way in accessible tourism."For additional images or information, contact press.office@eureka.org.ukAbout Eureka! Science + DiscoveryEureka! Science + Discovery is a mind-expanding, curiosity-sparking day out for children aged 0-14.Merseyside’s newest attraction - located at Seacombe Ferry Terminal – Eureka! Science + Discovery is an interactive, hands-on day out that brings the worlds of science, technology, engineering, and the arts to life. Through exploring four themed areas, children are inspired to see the world around them in a new light; discovering the extraordinary back stories of things they see, touch, use and wear every day.Ignite your curiosity at Eureka! Science + DiscoveryAbout Eureka!Eureka! are experts in playful learning, creating exciting spaces where children think they’re just having fun but you’ll know they’re developing essential skills for life.Our two attractions; Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Halifax, and Eureka! Science + Discovery in Wirral are fun family days out with their own unique twists

