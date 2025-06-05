Honoring State DOT Highway Maintenance Supervisor Bornt

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed that flags on all State government buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of Department of Transportation Highway Maintenance Supervisor Robert Bornt, who passed away after suffering catastrophic injuries related to a work zone intrusion in Pittstown last week. Flags will be at half-staff Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7, 2025.

“I join the family, friends and colleagues of Robert Bornt in mourning his tragic passing,” Governor Hochul said. “A dedicated highway maintenance supervisor, Hoosick Falls Fire Chief, and a member of the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad, Robert was an extraordinary public servant. I am directing flags to be flown at half staff through Saturday, June 7 to honor Robert’s life and his selfless commitment to his community.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The entire NYSDOT family is grieving over the death of Highway Maintenance Supervisor Robert Bornt, who spent his entire life in the service of others, protecting the traveling public through his work at the NYS Department of Transportation and making his community a better place through his dedicated work at the Hoosick Falls Fire Department. My thanks to Governor Hochul for honoring Robert’s life and legacy and his family, in such a touching and meaningful way.”

Governor Kathy Hochul is urging all motorists to drive carefully, stay alert, slow down in work zones and follow New York State’s Move Over Law to protect roadside workers and other drivers.

In 2024, there were 322 intrusions in New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) work zones. These intrusions resulted in the deaths of two drivers who entered the work zones and 138 additional injuries to highway workers and the traveling public. A total of 59 members of the NYSDOT family have died on the job across New York State, dating as far back as 1939. Distracted driving, following too closely, an unsafe lane change or disregarding traffic warning signs caused the majority of the crashes.