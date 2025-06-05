REVASCENT EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM TO ACCELERATE GROWTH IN HEALTHCARE OPERATIONS, TECHNOLOGY, AND REVENUE CYCLE SERVICES

The talent we have added to our leadership team is part of Revascent’s ongoing investment in building infrastructure, innovation, and data-driven insights for the healthcare providers we serve.” — Chris Brazil, CEO, Revascent

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revascent, a leading provider of end-to-end operations solutions for physician practices and healthcare providers nationwide, today announced the appointment of three senior executives poised to accelerate the company’s next chapter of growth: Michael Rock as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Jonah Berg as President of Software & Technology Services, and Barry Wulf as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

“The talent we have added to our leadership team is part of Revascent’s ongoing investment in building infrastructure, innovation, and data-driven insights for the healthcare providers we serve,” said CEO Chris Brazil. “Michael, Jonah, and Barry each bring a deep understanding and a shared commitment to delivering client-centric solutions that integrate operational excellence with advanced technology. By tapping into their leadership, the Revascent team is strengthening our commitment to what we do best: helping our clients thrive in dynamic, demanding healthcare environments.”

Newly appointed COO Michael Rock brings more than two decades of experience leading operational strategy and performance improvement for healthcare organizations. At Revascent, he will oversee the company’s full suite of physician practice management services, including core revenue cycle management offerings. Throughout his career, Rock has been known for building systems that support high-performing medical groups and reduce operational friction.

Jonah Berg joins the executive team as President of Software & Technology Services, bringing a strong track record of operational leadership and a focus on practical, client-driven innovation. Formerly the CEO of KMK Optometry, he led the successful integration of multiple business units, delivering meaningful improvements in revenue and efficiency. At Revascent, Jonah will guide the continued evolution of the company’s software and analytics capabilities, helping healthcare providers gain insight, streamline operations, and drive stronger financial performance.

Barry Wulf, the company’s new CRO, brings more than 15 years of experience across healthcare technology, revenue cycle management, and physician practice operations. Known for his collaborative style and results-driven mindset, Wulf has helped practices nationwide modernize workflows, improve margins, and scale more effectively. At Revascent, he will lead client development and service expansion efforts, working closely with physician groups and other healthcare organizations to deliver measurable impact and long-term growth.

With the addition of Michael, Jonah, and Barry, Revascent further solidifies its position as a trusted partner for healthcare providers navigating complexity and transformation. This expanded leadership team reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering integrated, performance-driven solutions that empower clients to elevate care, strengthen financial outcomes, and achieve sustainable growth.

About Revascent

Revascent is a trusted partner to independent healthcare providers nationwide, delivering smart, scalable solutions in revenue cycle management, practice operations, and technology. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Revascent equips physician practices with the tools, expertise, and strategic support they need to grow confidently and sustainably. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and results, Revascent helps clients stay competitive and reach their peak performance. Learn more at www.revascent.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

