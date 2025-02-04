Revascent Expands Services and Reach with Strategic Acquisition of Healthcare Process Consulting

The specialized expertise that Revascent and HPC each brings to the table means that every client will have an elevated and time-efficient experience that comes from streamlined workflows.” — Chris Brazil, CEO, Revascent

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revascent, a leader in revenue management and billing solutions, announced today that it acquired Healthcare Process Consulting (HPC), a provider of administrative and billing services to school districts across Ohio for more than 31 years.

The acquisition advances both companies’ shared vision to empower clients through optimized revenue cycle management, technology, innovative services, and dedicated support. By adding HPC, Revascent expands and enhances its extensive national experience in Medicaid/Medicare and all medical insurance billing.

Revascent’s innovative software and efficient documentation solutions will help HPC clients comply with the Ohio Medicaid Agency’s strict guidelines, both now and later this year as Medicaid School Program (MSP) eligibility expands beginning July 1, 2025. The planned MSP expansion ushers in a wider range of medical services provided in school settings for students, including students enrolled in regular education.

Revascent will significantly enhance the technology infrastructure and services supporting HPC’s proprietary software, Edu-Doc©, to provide best-in-class experiences for school administrators, treasurers, and providers. Partners will prioritize HPC system enhancements that boost functionality, documentation processes, and integration with mental health and nursing EHR systems.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to growth and innovation, and our dedication to deliver incomparable service to our clients,” said Revascent CEO, Chris Brazil. “The specialized expertise that Revascent and HPC each brings to the table means that every client will have an elevated and time-efficient experience that comes from streamlined workflows.”

"Joining forces with Revascent provides new avenues of growth and innovation for our clients," said Karen Miller, RN, HPC’s Co-President of Medicaid Expansion. “We are thrilled that this partnership brings additional resources and capabilities to HPC’s existing technology infrastructure to ensure delivery of quality medical services that best serve children in need.”

"Our partnership with Revascent sets up HPC to continue leading the way with exceptional technology platforms like our HIPAA-compliant Edu-Doc© software, which increases documentation productivity for clients,” said Kritesh Patel, Co-President of Operations at HPC. "HPC will also dedicate an internal technology team to the new Edu-Doc© 4.0 to ensure that clients are ready for school Medicaid expansion. These innovative solutions will allow us to reduce administrative burdens and provide even greater value to our clients.”

During and after its integration into the Revascent portfolio, HPC will continue to operate as a stand-alone brand. Co-Presidents Karen Miller, RN and Kritesh Patel will continue in their current roles at HPC.

About Revascent

Since 1983, Revascent has been a trailblazer in the private medical healthcare space, providing support to businesses with streamlined, user-friendly revenue management and billing solutions. Based in Boise, Idaho, Revascent empowers healthcare provider independence through optimized revenue cycle management, technology, practice management, innovative services, and dedicated support. Revascent harnesses cutting-edge technologies and best practices to ensure clients always maintain a competitive edge and offer the most advanced and efficient healthcare management solutions. With a deep commitment to innovation, Revascent delivers high-quality services and support to propel clients to peak potential through a fusion of integrity, collaboration, and innovation. Learn more about Revascent at www.revascent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Healthcare Process Consulting, Inc. (HPC)

Healthcare Process Consulting Inc. (HPC) has provided administrative and billing services to school districts across Ohio for more than 30 years. HPC reduces the burden of managing Medicaid School Programs in-house, allowing busy special education administrators to focus on their primary duty of servicing the children who need their time most. HPC’s experienced team handles all administrative and billing needs, providing the necessary analysis, education, direction, training, technology solutions, guidance, program solutions, and compliance plans that support the program’s entire operation. HPC requires no internal management or clerical staff to manage programs and saves time and critical resources for its clients. Learn more about HPC at www.webhpc.com.

