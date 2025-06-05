Minister Dion George: World Environment Day and celebration of the inaugural Climate Change Coastal Adaptation Response Plan

H.E Mr Andreas Peschke, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany

Today we celebrate our partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme, the GIZ, and the CSIR. World Environment Day, commemorated annually on 5 June since its establishment in 1973, is the biggest international day for the environment.

South Africa is deeply committed to playing a pivotal role in shaping the global discourse on environmental sustainability and climate action. As a signatory to key international agreements such as the Paris Agreement and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, we have demonstrated our country’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting a just transition to a low-carbon economy.

Through active participation in multilateral forums like the United Nations Environment Assembly, and regional initiatives such as the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment, South Africa contributes scientific expertise, policy insights, and leadership. Investments in renewable energy, biodiversity conservation, pollution and climate-resilient development reflect South Africa’s holistic approach to tackling global environmental complexities while prioritizing national development goals and community well-being.

Today we reflect on the 2025 theme of World Environment Day: #BeatPlasticPollution. This year’s World Environment Day is a global call to action – urging governments, cities, organizations, and industries to invest in and implement sustainable solutions to end plastic pollution and foster a circular economy. These are not isolated issues – they are deeply interconnected, driven by the three global environmental crises: climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. These complexities, driven by human activity and unsustainable patterns of consumption and production, demand urgent, coordinated action across all levels of society.

It is therefore fitting that we are gathered here this World Environment Day, and ahead of World Oceans Day on Sunday, 8 June, to officially launch the Climate Change Coastal Adaptation Response Plan.

Climate change is a global crisis and its impacts intensify daily – particularly along the world’s coasts, where nearly half the global population resides. Migration patterns suggest this concentration will only increase, further amplifying pressure on coastal environments. As a Country, we are taking a multifaceted approach to tackling climate change, balancing our development needs with our environmental responsibilities.

Our coastline or coastal cities are at the frontline of climate change, facing severe and multifaceted complexities that threaten livelihoods, communities, economies, infrastructure, and ecosystems. Rising sea levels, coastal erosion, and more frequent and intense storms lead to devastating flooding and displacement, particularly affecting vulnerable populations.

Critical infrastructure such as ports, roads, water supply, and energy systems are increasingly at risk, jeopardizing economic activity and public safety. The degradation of coastal ecosystems – including wetlands, mangroves, and coral reefs – not only undermines natural buffers against extreme weather but also results in significant biodiversity loss. These impacts disrupt local economies, particularly those dependent on tourism, fisheries, and maritime industries.

Moreover, the high cost of adaptation, coupled with limited financial and technical capacity in many of our coastal municipalities, makes it difficult to implement long-term, resilient solutions. However, it is not impossible. These issues require integrated, inclusive, and well-funded strategies that prioritize nature-based solutions, community resilience, and sustainable urban planning to safeguard our coastal assets.

Therefore, to effectively manage our coastal assets amid climate change, officials and decision makers in coastal municipalities must be equipped with the knowledge, resources, and institutional support necessary to respond to growing risks. This can be achieved through:

Training and skills development, for example, providing targeted training for municipal officials in climate adaptation, coastal zone management, and risk assessment. Access to climate and coastal data, including equipping municipalities with real-time data, early warning systems, and planning tools to inform evidence-based decision-making. Financial support and resource mobilization, ensuring that local governments can access climate finance and integrate climate resilience into budgeting and planning processes. Policy and technical guidance, offering clear guidelines and frameworks aligned with national policies like the White Paper for Sustainable Coastal Development, Integrated Coastal Management Act and the National Adaptation Strategy, including the Climate Change Act. Strengthening collaboration and community engagement, this entails fostering partnerships between local governments, communities, scientists, NGOs, and the private sector for inclusive and adaptive coastal management. Monitoring and learning, establishing systems to monitor progress, evaluate effectiveness, and share best practices across municipalities.

Furthermore, to safeguard our coastal assets and the livelihoods they support, we must act with urgency and determination. Our collective response must be bold, well-coordinated, and firmly rooted in the principles of resilience, sustainability, and equity. South Africa’s White Paper for Sustainable Coastal Development provides a strong policy foundation for this vision. Specifically, Goal C5 mandates that coastal development be proactively managed to reduce exposure to natural hazards and minimize risks to people, infrastructure, and economic activities.

This forward-looking approach emphasizes the need for integrated coastal zone management, climate risk assessments, and adaptive planning to ensure that both communities and ecosystems can thrive amid growing environmental pressures. As climate impacts intensify – particularly in coastal areas – this mandate becomes ever more critical in shaping a secure and sustainable future for South Africa’s coastline.

To strengthen our country’s response to climate-related coastal risks, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment developed the Climate Change Coastal Adaptation Response Plan for South Africa’s coastal sector. This plan provides a strategic framework to guide national, provincial, and local government efforts in building coastal resilience. It identifies key vulnerabilities, outlines priority adaptation actions, and promotes an integrated, ecosystem-based approach to managing climate risks. The plan emphasizes the importance of protecting coastal communities, infrastructure, and natural systems through proactive planning, risk-informed development, and collaborative governance.

Ladies and gentlemen

The Sustainable Development Goals represent the United Nations Development Programme’s global call to action to end poverty and inequality, protect the planet, and ensure peace and prosperity for all by 2030. These 17 goals are deeply interconnected, reflecting the complex relationship between human well-being and the environment. They emphasize sustainable development through specific targets such as Zero Hunger, Gender Equality, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Climate Action, Life below Water and Partnerships.

Through its work and partnerships in over 170 countries and territories, the UNDP supports countries in implementing integrated solutions to the world’s most pressing development complexities. In South Africa, the Sustainable Development Goals are embedded in our country’s National Development Plan and are further operationalized through the five-year strategic plans of all government departments, ensuring alignment between global commitments and local action.

Therefore, the success of the Climate Change Coastal Adaptation Response Plan will lie in the strength of our collective efforts. The Plan requires strong partnerships across government, academia, the private sector, civil society, and local communities. Adaptation must be mainstreamed across national, provincial, and local planning frameworks. It is essential that coastal and marine resources remain accessible to all – especially our country’s most vulnerable, specifically women, youth, and persons with disabilities – ensuring that no one is left behind in our resilience-building efforts.

Our coastal future rests on our ability to innovate and to act with unity and urgency. By investing in nature-based solutions, strengthening climate governance, and unlocking sustainable finance, we can shield our people and ecosystems from the harshest impacts of climate change. The Climate Change Coastal Adaptation Response Plan stands as our national commitment to a coastal sector that is not only resilient but thrives in the face of adversity.

The Climate Change Coastal Adaptation Response Plan builds on the National Coastal Management Programme – the Department’s guiding instrument for coastal governance – by prioritising climate-focused interventions that protect natural heritage, support sustainable livelihoods, and foster inclusive economic growth. With climate change projected to increase the frequency and intensity of coastal storms, accelerate sea-level rise, and compound vulnerabilities due to population growth, the risks to infrastructure and ecosystems are escalating. The Plan responds by advancing ecosystem-based management, resilient infrastructure, strong governance, and climate-smart livelihoods to secure a sustainable coastal future.

This year’s celebrations of the World Environment Day take place concurrently with the launch of the Climate Change Coastal Adaptation Response Plan to support our country’s commitment to the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group, that we are leading. South Africa contributes to global discussions on biodiversity conservation, sustainable land and ocean management, circular economy, and pollution reduction.

It also underscores the importance of implementation support for developing economy countries, ensuring that climate and environmental targets are not only ambitious but also achievable. As the G20 increasingly focuses on aligning economic recovery with green development, South Africa continues to advocate for a balanced approach – one that upholds the principles of equity, common but differentiated responsibilities, and respective capabilities.

Having a robust Climate Change Coastal Adaptation Response Plan is essential to supporting South Africa’s Operation Phakisa efforts to achieve a sustainable oceans economy. As climate change increasingly threatens coastal infrastructure, ecosystems, and livelihoods through rising sea levels, coastal erosion, and extreme weather events, adaptation measures ensure that economic activities in the ocean space remain viable and resilient.

Operation Phakisa aims to unlock the full potential of South Africa’s ocean economy – spanning sectors such as marine transport, aquaculture, tourism, and offshore resources. However, without integrating climate resilience into planning and development, these gains are at risk. The Coastal Adaptation Response provides the necessary framework to manage risks, guide climate-smart investment, and ensure that coastal growth does not come at the cost of long-term sustainability. Together, these initiatives promote a balanced approach – driving economic development while safeguarding coastal ecosystems and livelihoods against the growing risks of climate change.

This launch and Day underscore the urgent need to address the interconnected crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution – particularly in our fragile coastal and marine environments. We call on all sectors, government, business, civil society, and individuals, to join hands in implementing this vital plan.

By aligning climate adaptation with economic development, South Africa can build a thriving, inclusive, and climate-resilient blue economy that benefits both people and the planet.

I thank you.

