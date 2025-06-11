Proven Stage for Iconic Productions: Full Block Burbank Studio Campus with a Legacy of Productions Now on the Market

Exterior view of the iconic “X Buildings” studio campus in Burbank’s Media District, now available for sale. Interior view of the sound stage at the X Buildings in Burbank, featuring lighting grids, production equipment, and high ceilings. Aerial view of the full-block X Buildings studio campus in Burbank, spanning five contiguous parcels along S Victory Blvd.

Two iconic studio buildings in Burbank’s Media District hit the market, offering sound stages, creative offices, and development upside.

Studios like this don’t come around often—especially with this much land, flexibility, and direct proximity to major studios. It’s a true plug-and-play creative campus.” — Ben Meir, Anvers Capital Partners at Peak Commercial

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare chance to own a piece of Hollywood history has hit the market. Two freestanding creative studio buildings—known collectively as the iconic "X Buildings"—are now available for sale in the heart of Burbank’s Media District, where production history includes work for some of Hollywood’s largest studios.Set across five contiguous parcels on a prominent corner block stretching from Alameda Ave to W Spazier St along S Victory Blvd, the properties are being offered individually or as a combined campus.Building 1: 1031 S Victory BlvdNow formally priced at $5,750,000, this ±11,266 SF building includes a soundproof stage, production offices, and gated surface parking. Delivered vacant and ready for occupancy, it’s an ideal fit for owner-users or boutique production firms seeking a turnkey studio setup.Building 2: 1001 S Victory BlvdUnpriced and available upon request, this ±17,257 SF building features a fully permitted sound stage, private screening room, rooftop deck, and upgraded creative office space with 1,000 amps of 3-phase power and a new 20-ton HVAC system.Together, the two buildings offer full block coverage with street-to-street frontage—creating a rare campus-style setup ideal for scalable operations, secure access, and flexible use across production, office, and parking.“Studios like this don’t come around often—especially with this much land, flexibility, and direct proximity to Disney, Warner Bros., and Netflix,” said Ben Meir of Anvers Capital Partners , the listing team at PEAK Commercial . “It’s a true plug-and-play creative campus.”Zoned C-4, both buildings support a variety of uses including production, post-production, creative office, medical, or showroom. An additional R4-zoned parcel is included, along with approved plans for subterranean parking and residential units above, adding a valuable development component.Steps from Warner Bros., Disney Studios, and major streaming headquarters, this studio campus offers unmatched visibility, scalability, and legacy in a location that continues to define global content creation.To schedule a private tour or request full pricing guidance on the full-block opportunity, contact:Jack Minassian818-462-3007jackm@anverscp.com

