North Hollywood Production Property Sold in Deal Led by RJ Feder & Associates of Peak Commercial

Exterior: 5500-5510 Satsuma Ave

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A well-situated TV stage, office, and parking lot property in the heart of North Hollywood, California has been sold in a recent transaction facilitated by Ron Feder and Brooke Kenrick of RJ Feder & Associates , part of Peak Commercial Real Estate The property, located at 5500-5510 Satsuma Avenue in Los Angeles, drew attention for its versatile layout, production-ready infrastructure, and proximity to major studios. The sellers, Eric Bourgoujian, Eric Schotz, and Steve Suggs, principals of Mad Dog Video , commended Feder and Kenrick for their leadership and professionalism throughout the sale.“From start to finish, they demonstrated exceptional professionalism, deep knowledge of the local market, and an unwavering commitment to integrity,” Bourgoujian, Schotz, and Suggs shared in a joint statement. “Ron and Brooke are straight shooters—honest, trustworthy, and always upfront. Their experience and insight into the North Hollywood and San Fernando Valley commercial real estate landscape were invaluable, and they made the entire process smooth and efficient.”Situated within one of the most sought-after submarkets in Los Angeles, the Satsuma Avenue property included gated parking and flexible creative space, features increasingly in demand amid the region’s continued media production boom.The transaction adds to RJ Feder & Associates’ growing portfolio of successful deals in the San Fernando Valley, where the team is recognized for its focused market knowledge and transparent deal-making process.

