Helping South Australians Into Housing

Release date: 05/06/25

The budget includes critical funding for the capital works at State Government housing projects:

$270.1 million for Playford Alive East over nine years to deliver the Playford Alive East project which will provide 1300 new residential allotments, including a minimum of 30 per cent affordable housing.

$104.7 million for Southwark Grounds over six years to deliver the Southwark Grounds Master Plan project which will provide up to 1300 new dwellings including 20 per cent affordable housing and over 15 per cent new public open space to revitalise this key city fringe site that was formerly the location of the West End Brewery.

$30.5 million for Onkaparinga Heights over six years to deliver the Onkaparinga Heights development site to market. This project forms part of the government’s Housing Road Map and is expected to provide at least 2000 residential housing lots.

The Government is committed to moving renters off the rental roundabout and into home ownership and has introduced the rent-to-buy scheme. Eligible South Australians can rent a home at a discounted 75 per cent of market rent for up to 3 years after which they can buy that home at a locked-in price.

The rent-to-buy affordable housing initiative will transition the sale of 100 properties under construction as part of the Affordable Housing Initiative to the rent-to-buy scheme.

In partnership with the Federal Government, $135.1 million has been budgeted over three years for a range of social housing projects to support the Commonwealth’s Housing Australia Future Fund – Round 2.

The budget provides $12.0 million in 2025-26 to continue the delivery of property and tenancy management services for selected remote Aboriginal communities following the cessation of Commonwealth Government funding.