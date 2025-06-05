Vibrant Occasions Catering Named Best of 2025 Winner for Best Caterer

AY magazine names Vibrant Occasions Catering as Best of 2025 winner for Best Caterer.

Vibrant Occasions Catering receives top catering honor from AY Magazine readers in recognition of their exceptional culinary experiences.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who voted, supported, and trusted us to be part of your most meaningful moments. ” — Serge Krikorian

BENTON, AR, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Occasions Catering has been named the winner of AY Magazine's "Best of 2025" in the Best Caterer category, earning the top spot among Arkansas catering companies as voted by readers statewide. This victory follows the company's recent recognition as a finalist in both "Best of Catering" and "Best Place to Work" categories.

"We're beyond honored to be named AY's Best of 2025 – Best Caterer," said Chef Serge Krikorian, Managing Partner & Executive Chef of Vibrant Occasions Catering. "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who voted, supported, and trusted us to be part of your most meaningful moments. Every dish we create is made with love, creativity, and a whole lot of heart, and this recognition means the world to our team."

The AY Magazine "Best of" contest is one of Arkansas's largest and most comprehensive reader polls, highlighting individuals and businesses performing at the highest level across more than 300 categories. The selection process began with public nominations in January, followed by a voting period from February to March that gathered hundreds of thousands of votes from readers across the state.

"This award represents validation of our entire approach to serving our clients and community," said Mary Krikorian, Managing Partner of Vibrant Occasions. "We've built our reputation on creating customized menus prepared with high-quality ingredients, but it's our commitment to professional service and attention to detail that truly sets us apart."

Vibrant Occasions specializes in creating memorable culinary experiences for social and corporate events throughout Arkansas. The company's signature approach combines Chef Serge's Lebanese heritage with Southern hospitality, resulting in unique international fusion-style recipes that have garnered a loyal following in the Arkansas food community and beyond through their YouTube cooking show, "Cooking with the Kriks."

"Here's to more unforgettable events, shared plates, and vibrant celebrations ahead," added Chef Krikorian. "Thank you again to AY Magazine for this incredible opportunity."

The complete list of AY's Best of 2025 winners appears in the June 2025 issue of AY Magazine, celebrating businesses and service providers determined by public vote to be performing their jobs at the highest level across Arkansas.

About Vibrant Occasions Catering:

Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

To explore the array of catering options offered at Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Mary Krikorian

Managing Partner

Vibrant Occasions

@vibrantoccasionscatering

Email: mary@vibrantoccasionscatering.com

For media inquiries about Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Meredith Corning

PR Agent

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Email: meredith@meredithcorning.com



