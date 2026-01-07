Governor mourns death of former Lt. Gov. Roberto Mondragon

SANTA FE — Today, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement about the passing of former Lt. Gov. Roberto Mondragon:

With the passing of Roberto Mondragon, New Mexico has lost a true champion for our seniors and a leader who understood that public service meant showing up — literally.

Roberto spent decades building New Mexico’s aging network into what it is today. He fought relentlessly for elder rights, public health initiatives, and ensuring that our seniors had access to arts and culture. He didn’t just advocate from a distance — he showed up at meetings, visited agencies in person, and made sure his voice was heard on behalf of older New Mexicans who needed someone in their corner.

He was part of a generation of New Mexican leaders who believed that change required persistence, passion, and personal engagement. Roberto embodied that spirit throughout his career, and his legacy will continue to benefit seniors across our state for years to come.

My thoughts are with the former lieutenant governor’s family, friends, and the countless New Mexicans whose lives he touched through his advocacy and service.