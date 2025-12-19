Governor awards $20 million to expand rural primary care – 32 health care organizations to strengthen services statewide

SANTA FE — Thirty-two rural health care organizations will share $20 million in Rural Health Care Delivery Fund awards to expand primary care services across New Mexico.

The fiscal year 2026 awards support projects that strengthen local health care capacity and improve access to coordinated, person-centered care in underserved areas — from tribal communities in Cibola County to frontier clinics in Catron County.

“We created this fund because rural health care providers were struggling to keep their doors open, let alone expand,” said Lujan Grisham. “These awards will help meet a pressing need for care in rural communities that have gone too long without adequate services.”

The Rural Health Care Delivery Fund was established by the New Mexico Legislature in 2023 to help rural providers offset operating losses and start-up costs for new or expanded services. This funding cycle prioritized primary care projects from Medicaid-enrolled providers that address documented community needs in underserved areas. Specific grant amounts are being finalized.

Funding recipients:

Northwestern New Mexico

Cañoncito Band of Navajo Health Center, Inc. (To’hajillee): Tribal land in Cibola and Sandoval counties

CHRISTUS St. Vincent: Torrance County

Cibola General Hospital: Cibola County

Duke City Primary Care: McKinley County

First Nations Community HealthSource: McKinley and Rio Arriba counties

Gallup Community Health: McKinley County

Las Cumbres Community Services, Inc.: Rio Arriba County

New Mexico Premier Health, LLC: Valencia County

Northeastern New Mexico

Alta Vista Regional Hospital: San Miguel County

Breath of My Heart Birthplace: Mora, Rio Arriba, San Miguel and Taos counties

El Centro Family Health: San Miguel, Rio Arriba, Guadalupe, Harding, Colfax, Mora and Taos counties

Guadalupe County Hospital: Guadalupe County

Picuris Medical Center: Tribal land in Taos and Santa Fe counties

Presbyterian Medical Services: Rio Arriba and San Miguel counties

Sunrise Clinics: Guadalupe, San Miguel and Mora counties

Southwestern New Mexico

Border Area Mental Health Services, Inc.: Grant and Luna counties

Catron County Cowboy Clinic, LLC: Catron County

Fort Bayard Medical Center: Grant County

Mimbres Valley Medical Group: Hidalgo County

Monte Bello Medical, LLC: Luna County

New Mexico State Veterans Home: Sierra County

Renew Health: Luna and Grant counties

Southwest Therapeutics: Luna County

Southeastern New Mexico

Artesia General Hospital: Chaves and Eddy counties

Aspire Healthcare LLC: Luna and Chaves counties

Ben Archer Health Center: Lincoln County

Lovelace Medical Group: Chaves County

Meridian Behavioral Health, Inc.: Otero County

Nor-Lea Hospital District: Lea County

Pinnacle Gastroenterology, LLC: Otero and Lincoln counties

The Psychiatric Care Center LLC: Chaves, Curry, De Baca, Lea, Quay and Roosevelt counties

For more information about the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund, visit hca.nm.gov/primary-care-council.