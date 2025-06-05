Vanguard Celebrates 53 Years as a Family-Owned Business, Honors Employees on Employee Appreciation Day

Recognized as the leading Commercail Roofing Company in the Northeast The worlds best roof A leading name in the commercial roofing industry

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanguard, a trusted leader in commercial and industrial roofing, proudly celebrates its 53rd anniversary as a family-owned business on our Employee Appreciation Day. Vanguard is taking this moment to recognize and honor the team members who have been instrumental in building Vanguard’s enduring legacy of excellence, service, and integrity.

Vanguard has grown from humble beginnings in 1971 into a regional industry leader—serving facilities and commercial buildings across MA, CT, NY and NJ with a reputation built on craftsmanship, reliability, and strong client partnerships. Throughout its history, the company’s success has been rooted in one enduring truth: people are its greatest asset.

“Reaching 53 years in business is a major milestone for any company, but what makes it truly special is the people who made it possible,” said Frank O. Algier President “We are incredibly proud of our team and grateful for their dedication, hard work, and loyalty. On Employee Appreciation Day—and every day—we celebrate their contributions.”

A Culture Built on Commitment

From day one, Vanguard’s mission has been grounded in family values: to operate with honesty, deliver outstanding work, and treat employees and clients with respect. While our industry has evolved dramatically over five decades, Vanguard’s principles have remained constant.

The company has navigated economic cycles, technological shifts, and growing competition while preserving its commitment to quality and long-term relationships. This consistency has allowed Vanguard to attract and retain top talent, many of whom have spent decades with the company.

“Vanguard isn’t just a workplace—it’s a community,” said Jo-Ann Longobardi Operations Manager. “We prioritize culture, growth, and trust. Celebrating Employee Appreciation Day gives us a chance to publicly thank our employees for everything they do that makes us who we are.”

Milestones That Matter

This year, Vanguard celebrates:

• 53 years of continuous operation

• Generational family ownership and leadership

• Decades of employee loyalty, with many team members serving 10, 20, even 30+ years

• Uninterrupted service to clients and communities in MA counties: Worchester, Hampshire, and Hampden; CT counties: Fairfield, New Haven, Hartford and Middletown; NJ Counties: Bergen, Passaic,and Sussex; NY Counties: Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, Putnam, and Westchester

These accomplishments reflect the company’s long-term vision and the strength of its internal culture.

“What makes Vanguard Special is the culture of collaboration and progress. I am proud to part of such a dynamic team that puts people and purpose first.” said Kim Ashcraft Division Manager.

Looking Toward the Future

While Vanguard is proud of its past, leadership is focused on the road ahead. Strategic investments in training, sustainability, and innovation will continue to shape the company’s direction.

“Our industry is evolving, and so are we,” said Frank O. Algier. “But one thing will never change: our belief that success is built on people—both the teams who work here and the clients who trust us. We’ll continue to grow with that in mind.”

Giving Credit Where It's Due

“Our team members are the face of Vanguard in the field and the engine behind every project,” said Frank Z. Algier Quality Control Manager “Whether it’s problem-solving in the office or delivering high-quality work on the job site, they go above and beyond. We’re proud to recognize that.”

About Vanguard

Founded, Vanguard is a family-owned company based in the Northeast specializing in commercial and industrial roofing systems, maintenance, and repair. Known for its commitment to quality, safety, and long-term partnerships, Vanguard serves clients across MA, CT, NY and NJ, helping protect and maintain critical infrastructure through reliable, expert service.

Vanguard is proud to be a certified applicator for the industry's most respected manufacturers, including:

Duro-Last, Elevate, Carlisle, Henry, Sika, and Johns Manville.

We are active members of both the Northeast Subcontractors Association (NESCA) and the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA)—leading voices for professionalism, training, and safety in the construction and roofing industry.

For the past 14 consecutive years, Vanguard has received the Gold Safety Award from NESCA, a reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to safe work environments.

At a time when safety in the construction industry is more important than ever, this recognition reaffirms our core belief: quality work starts with a safe workplace.

To our field crews, project managers, and support staff, thank you for upholding the highest standards, every single day. Your excellence is the foundation of everything we do.

To learn more about Vanguard and its legacy of excellence, visit www.vanguardroofing.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

