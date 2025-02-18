Vanguard Roofing logo Completed PVC grey roof Flat roof with walkpads

Vanguard Roofing extends coverage to better address the increasing demand for specialized commercial roofing services in key markets in MA and CT.

MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanguard Roofing Expands Commercial Roofing Services Footprint Across Massachusetts and Connecticut

Extends Coverage in Springfield, Worcester, Chicopee, MA, and Hartford, CT, Backed by Manufacturer Certifications and Expertise in all types of flat roofing systems such as EPDM, TPO, and PVC.

Vanguard Roofing, a trusted name in commercial roofing, today announced a major expansion of its Springfield MA location to include Worcester MA, Hartford CT, and Chicopee MA. This strategic move enhances Vanguard Roofing's ability to provide comprehensive commercial roofing services, including emergency commercial roofing repair, to a wider range of businesses throughout the region.

With over five decades of experience as leading commercial roofing contractors, Vanguard Roofing has built a solid reputation for quality workmanship, reliable service, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. The company's team of skilled technicians are experts in diagnosing and resolving all types of commercial roofing issues, ensuring minimal disruption to business operations.

This expansion allows Vanguard Roofing to better address the increasing demand for specialized commercial roofing services in key markets. The company specializes in various flat roofing systems, including EPDM, TPO, and PVC, and holds certifications from top manufacturers such as Duro-Last, Carlisle, and Elevate (formerly Firestone). These certifications ensure that Vanguard Roofing adheres to the highest industry standards, providing clients with durable, long-lasting roofing solutions backed by robust warranties.

"We are excited to extend our reach and bring our expertise to more businesses in Massachusetts and Connecticut," said spokesperson at Vanguard Roofing. "Our commitment to delivering exceptional commercial roofing services remains unwavering. We understand the critical role a well-maintained roof plays in protecting a business's assets, and we are dedicated to providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client."

Vanguard Roofing’s comprehensive commercial roofing services include:

• Commercial Roofing Leak Repair: Prompt and reliable repairs to address leaks, damage, and other roofing issues.

• Commercial Roofing Services: A full spectrum of services, from inspections and maintenance, Infra-red (thermal imaging) scans to complete roof replacements.

• Commercial Roof Repair: Expertise in diagnosing and resolving complex roofing problems to extend the lifespan of your roof.

• Installation and Maintenance: Expert installation of new roofing systems and proactive maintenance plans to prevent costly repairs.

Vanguard Roofing now serves the following zip codes

• Springfield MA 01105, 01151, 01104, 01109, 01089

• Chicopee MA 01020, 01040

• Worchester MA 01608, 01606, 01605 01602 10603

• Hartford CT 06105, 06106, 06112, 05120



Businesses in Springfield MA, Worcester MA, Hartford CT, Chicopee MA, and surrounding communities can now benefit from Vanguard Roofing's expertise and commitment to excellence.

Take Action: Protect your investment with a reliable roofing system. Contact Vanguard Roofing today at (413) 443-7720 for a free roof inspection and consultation. Discover the difference that certified expertise and exceptional service can make.

