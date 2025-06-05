Gov. Cox Appoints John Deeds as Commissioner of the Utah State Tax Commission

SALT LAKE CITY (June 5, 2025) – Gov. Cox has appointed John Deeds as the newest commissioner of the Utah State Tax Commission. Deeds will succeed longtime commissioner Michael Cragun, who has served the state with distinction since 2009.

“John knows how to navigate complex tax issues and keep things grounded in common sense,” said Gov. Cox. “He brings the kind of practical expertise and steady leadership that will benefit both taxpayers and the commission.”

Deeds is currently a partner at Crapo | Deeds PLLC, where he represents individuals and businesses in a wide range of state and local tax matters. His legal career spans more than a decade, with prior roles at Holland & Hart LLP and Crapo | Smith PLLC. He also served as a law clerk in the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Tax and Revenue Division, where he represented the Utah State Tax Commission in tax litigation and compliance issues.

“It’s an honor to be appointed, and I’m excited to serve the people of this great state,” said Deeds. “I’m committed to upholding the tax laws in a fair and impartial manner.”

Deeds earned his Master of Laws in Taxation (LL.M.) from Georgetown University Law Center, graduating with distinction and dean’s list honors. He also holds a J.D. with high honors from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law and dual bachelor’s degrees in political science and psychology from the University of Utah.

An active member of the Utah State Bar Tax section, Deeds frequently presents at national tax conferences and contributes to leading industry publications. Deeds is married to Jane Deeds. They are the parents of five children and live in Farmington.

The Utah State Tax Commission oversees the administration and enforcement of tax laws in the state of Utah and consists of four commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Utah Senate.