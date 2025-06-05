Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Hana Bancorp, Inc. (formerly known as BNB Financial Services Corporation) and Coöperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A.
June 05, 2025
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Hana Bancorp, Inc. (formerly known as BNB Financial Services Corporation) and Coöperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A.
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:
Hana Bancorp, Inc. (formerly known as BNB Financial Services Corporation), New York, New York
Written Agreement dated June 22, 2010 (PDF)
Terminated May 30, 2025
CoÓ§peratieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A., Utrecht, Netherlands and Rabobank Nederland New York Branch, New York, New York
Written Agreement dated June 30, 2015 (PDF)
Terminated May 29, 2025
