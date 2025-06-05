Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Hana Bancorp, Inc. (formerly known as BNB Financial Services Corporation) and Coöperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A.

June 05, 2025

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Hana Bancorp, Inc. (formerly known as BNB Financial Services Corporation) and Coöperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Hana Bancorp, Inc. (formerly known as BNB Financial Services Corporation), New York, New York
Written Agreement dated June 22, 2010 (PDF)
Terminated May 30, 2025

CoÓ§peratieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A., Utrecht, Netherlands and Rabobank Nederland New York Branch, New York, New York
Written Agreement dated June 30, 2015 (PDF)
Terminated May 29, 2025

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

