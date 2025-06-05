Members consider request for panel to examine Chinese duties on agriculture, fish products

DS636: China — Additional Import Duties on Certain Agricultural and Fishery Products from Canada

Canada submitted its first request for the establishment of a dispute panel regarding additional import duties imposed by China on certain Canadian products pursuant to a domestic "antidiscrimination investigation." The additional duties, including a 100% tariff on canola seed oil, canola meal, and peas and a 25% tariff on certain fish, seafood and pork products, came into effect on 20 March.

Canada said China unilaterally suspended concessions to Canada without first seeking recourse at the WTO or obtaining the authorization of the WTO Dispute Settlement Body. Consultations with China took place on 23 April but unfortunately failed to resolve the matter, Canada said. Canada noted it remains open to continuing dialogue with China in a manner that will address Canada’s concerns and fully restore market access for Canadian agricultural, fish and seafood products in a timely fashion.

China replied that it regretted Canada's decision to seek the establishment of a panel. Canada imposed discriminatory and unilateral restrictions on Chinese imports despite opposition from all sides, China said. The impositions of tariffs on certain Canadian products are legitimate measures taken in accordance with Chinese domestic law following a fair, impartial and transparent investigation process, China added. In opposing Canada's request, China said it believes it is still premature to establish a panel in this dispute.

The DSB took note of the statements and agreed to revert to the matter should a requesting member wish to do so.

Next meeting

The next regular DSB meeting will take place on 23 June.