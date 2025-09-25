WTO members prepare to advance e-commerce discussions as MC14 approaches

The facilitator of the Work Programme on Electronic Commerce, Ambassador Richard Brown of Jamaica, in summing up, noted that a group of members expressed at the meeting their intention to submit a draft ministerial text. Several members said they looked forward to starting text-based discussions, emphasizing that achieving a positive outcome for the stability and development of digital trade remains a priority for MC14, which will take place from 26 to 29 March in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Many members also noted the calls made by stakeholders at the WTO Public Forum held on 17-18 September, including from business representatives, for the organization to take action at MC14 to deliver tangible benefits in support of the digital economy.

Ambassador Brown said he heard at the meeting a strong desire from most members for the work programme and the moratorium to continue, noting also that there were some exceptions among the membership. During the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13), held in Abu Dhabi in early 2024, members had agreed to maintain the current practice of not imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions until MC14 or 31 March 2026, whichever is earlier.

"Let me take this opportunity to recall that in my consultations in June many of you emphasised the importance of engaging on the preparations for MC14 at an early stage, on the basis of members' submissions, and to advance as much as possible the work in Geneva," he said. He also noted that he stood ready to convene another dedicated meeting to discuss any such proposals.

"Let me also remind you of the December timeline for advancing issues to MC14. The General Council Chair has conveyed to me the importance of keeping to this timeline and ensuring that enough progress is made between now and December to facilitate a smoother process towards MC14," he said.

Technical assistance and capacity building (TACB) programmes on digital trade

Ambassador Brown called on members to respond to a questionnaire to help map e-commerce-related TACB initiatives, with the objective of developing a searchable database of existing programmes provided by members, international organizations and development banks. The effort is in line with suggestions from the membership to facilitate members' access to TACB and enhance coordination among institutions.

Several members affirmed their support for this effort and the publication of the resulting information.

More information on the Work Programme on E-commerce is available here.

