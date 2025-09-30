Bahrain contributes USD 200,000 to WTO–ITC Fund to support women exporters

The signing marked Bahrain’s commitment to advancing women’s economic empowerment through digital trade and to creating new opportunities for inclusive growth by supporting women-led micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Launched in February 2024 at the WTO’s 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi, the USD 50 million WEIDE Fund is jointly funded and managed by the WTO Secretariat and ITC. The Fund provides grants, mentorship and access to international business networks to help women entrepreneurs leverage digital trade opportunities and compete in global markets.

WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala welcomed Bahrain’s support: "This contribution from the Kingdom of Bahrain demonstrates a strong commitment to trade, empowering women entrepreneurs and ensuring they are equipped to seize the opportunities of digital trade. By joining the WEIDE Fund partnership, Bahrain is helping to build a more inclusive global trading system where women-led businesses can innovate, grow and create jobs."

ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton said: "Bahrain’s support is timely and impactful. It will enable us to reach more women entrepreneurs, particularly those facing barriers in accessing international markets. Together, we are ensuring that women-led businesses not only receive funding but also the tools, skills and networks they need to succeed in the digital economy."

H.E. Mr. Abdulla Abdullatif Abdulla, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva, representing the Kingdom of Bahrain, said: "The Kingdom of Bahrain is proud to contribute to the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund launched by the WTO and ITC, reflecting Bahrain’s strong commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs, advancing their participation in global trade, and supporting inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

"Guided by the vision and directives of our leadership, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Bahrain continues to advance initiatives that foster inclusive development and innovation. Today's contribution also reflects the dedication of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Supreme Council for Women, to promoting women’s economic empowerment and enabling them to thrive in the digital economy."

The WEIDE Fund has so far launched application windows in the Dominican Republic, Mongolia, Nigeria and Jordan , with thousands of women entrepreneurs applying for support. Contributions from the United Arab Emirates, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Legacy Fund and now the Kingdom of Bahrain are helping turn this global vision into concrete results for women in trade.