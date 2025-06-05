IRS Nationwide Tax Forum early bird registration expires June 10

IR-2025-64, June 5, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded tax pros the early bird registration rate for the 2025 IRS Nationwide Tax Forum expires on Tuesday, June 10.

Attendees who act by the June 10 early bird deadline can take advantage of the lowest registration rate of $265 per person. Standard pricing of $319 begins after June 10 and ends two weeks before the start of each forum. On-site registration is also available at a cost of $399.

Members of the following partner associations can save an additional $10 on the early bird rate:

American Bar Association (ABA)

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA)

National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA)

National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP)

National Society of Accountants (NSA)

National Society of Tax Professionals (NSTP)

Members should contact their association directly for an IRS Nationwide Tax Forum discount code.

Locations and registration details

The following is the 2025 IRS Nationwide Tax Forum lineup:

Location Forum dates Standard rate pre-registration deadline Chicago, IL July 1-3 June 17 New Orleans, LA Aug. 5-7 July 22 Orlando, FL Aug. 26-28 Aug. 12 Baltimore, MD Sept. 9-11 Aug. 26 San Diego, CA Sept. 16-18 Sept. 2

About the 2025 IRS Nationwide Tax Forum

The 2025 IRS Nationwide Tax Forum is the agency’s largest annual outreach event designed and produced for the tax professional community. This year’s curriculum features required continuing education sessions on tax law and ethics, and hot topics like changes to the tax code, common scams and schemes, online tools, digital assets and disaster reporting.

Enrolled agents, certified public accountants, Annual Filing Season Program (AFSP) participants and other tax professionals can earn up to 18 continuing education (CE) credits.

For more information and to register online, visit IRS Nationwide Tax Forum.