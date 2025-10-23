Submit Release
IRS issues FAQs to address Employee Retention Credits under ERC compliance provisions of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill

IR-2025-106, Oct. 22, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today issued frequently asked questions in Fact Sheet 2025-07 relating to the limitation on credits and refunds for Employee Retention Credits claimed for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 that were filed after Jan. 31, 2024. This limitation was enacted under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill.

The FAQs discuss the limitation generally, when a claim is considered to be timely filed, and what appeals rights are available if an ERC claimed on a return is disallowed.

More information about reliance is available on IRS.gov.

