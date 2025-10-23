IRS issues FAQs on Form 1099-K threshold under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill; dollar limit reverts to $20,000

IR-2025-107, Oct. 23, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today issued frequently asked questions in Fact Sheet 2025-08 PDF regarding the dollar threshold for filing Form 1099-K under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill.

The OBBB retroactively reinstated the reporting threshold in effect prior to the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) so that third party settlement organizations are not required to file Forms 1099-K unless the gross amount of reportable payment transactions to a payee exceeds $20,000 and the number of transactions exceeds 200.

Form 1099-K is an IRS information return used to report certain payments to improve voluntary tax compliance. The requirement to file a Form 1099-K can be triggered when payments are received for goods or services through a payment settlement entity.

