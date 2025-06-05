Submit Release
Summer VetFest

📢 Exciting News for Veterans! 📢

Join us for Summer VetFest, presented by VA Fargo! 🎉 Enjoy an evening of enrollment support, assistance, and valuable information—all free for veterans and their families.

🗓️ Date: June 25, 2025 ⏰ Time: 4:00 PM – 7:30 PM 📍 Location: 2101 Elm Street North, Fargo, ND 58102

💡 Plus, visit at least 12 information booths and enter for a chance to win a Yeti cooler worth $325! 🎁 (Veterans only, Fargo VA employees not eligible.)

Mark your calendars and spread the word! See you there! 👏💙 #SummerVetFest #VeteransSupport #FargoEvents

Summer VetFest

