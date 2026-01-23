Freeze Out for the Fisher House Event Set for February 6–7 at West Acres Mall

FARGO, N.D.—Community members, veterans, and supporters from across the region will gather February 6–7 at the West Acres Mall parking lot for the Freeze Out for the Fisher House, a two‑day fundraising and awareness event supporting the construction of Fisher House North Dakota.

The event, hosted by North Dakota Friends of the Fisher House in partnership with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA®), will feature veteran volunteers spending 48 consecutive hours outdoors—braving winter conditions to highlight the sacrifices military families make every day and to rally support for the future Fisher House facility in Fargo.

A Mission to Support Military and Veteran Families

Fisher House North Dakota will be a 16‑suite “home away from home” located near the Fargo VA. Once built, it will provide free lodging to military and veteran families while their loved ones receive medical care—eliminating the financial and emotional strain of finding accommodations during difficult times.

“This project will bring comfort, stability, and dignity to families who are already carrying so much,” organizers said. “The Freeze Out is our way of showing that we stand with them.”

Opening Ceremony on February 6

The community is invited to attend the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 6 at 9 a.m. The program will include:

Pledge of Allegiance

Presentation of colors

National Anthem

Flag raising

Remarks from local dignitaries and veteran leaders

The ceremony will kick off the 48‑hour challenge as participating veterans settle in for two nights outdoors to raise awareness and donations.

Community Engagement Throughout the Event

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the event throughout the two days. Volunteers will be on site offering:

Coffee and cookies

Information about the Fisher House mission

Opportunities to donate or sign up as a volunteer

QR codes will be available for quick access to donation and volunteer portals.

Supporting a Lasting Legacy

All funds raised during the Freeze Out directly support the construction of Fisher House North Dakota. While the event is hosted locally, organizers note that it is not sponsored by the Fisher House Foundation, but rather by community partners committed to bringing this resource to the region.

“This is about honoring service with service,” organizers said. “Every contribution helps bring us one step closer to opening the doors of a home that will support generations of military families.”

How to Get Involved

Community members can participate by attending the ceremony, visiting the site during the event, donating, or signing up to volunteer.

Together, North Dakota can help bring warmth, comfort, and hope to those who have sacrificed so much.