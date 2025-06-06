Key Market Driver in Automated Storage and Retrieval System Industry 2025: Rising Demand for Automation Drives Growth

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Global Market Report 2025

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Latest Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated storage and retrieval system market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $10.42 billion in 2024 to $11.34 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased focus on warehouse optimization and efficiency, growth in demand for e-commerce and online retail, need for labor cost reduction and workforce optimization, efficient space utilization in warehousing and distribution centers, rise in complexity of supply chain and inventory management.

What Factors Are Expected To Drive The Future Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Growth?

Further projections reveal a strong growth trajectory for the automated storage and retrieval system market. It is expected to grow to $15.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for sustainable and eco-friendly warehousing solutions, expansion of industries requiring high-density storage healthcare, automotive, focus on safety and reduction of workplace accidents, market penetration in emerging economies and developing regions, and lastly, customization and scalability of ASRS solutions for various industries.

What Role Is Mobility And Transportation Playing In Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Growth?

The increasing demand for automation is significantly driving the growth of the automated storage and retrieval system market. Automation refers to the application of technologies with minimal human intervention for producing and delivering goods and services. The majority of the industrial sectors are adopting automated systems such as automated storage and retrieval system to cut back errors, reduce repetitive tasks, and lower processing costs. This boost in demand for automation is directly promoting the increased usage of automated storage and retrieval system.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Landscape?

Key industry players in the automated storage and retrieval system market include Schaefer Systems International Pvt. Ltd., Beumer Group, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic Kion Group AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kardex Holding AG, and many more. These industry behemoths are contributing significantly to the market share and setting industry standards.

Are There Any Key Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Segments?

Technological advancements are shaping the automated storage and retrieval system market. Major market players are innovating and developing advanced automated storage systems integrated with cutting-edge technologies. For instance, in February 2024, Mecalux, a Spain-based storage system provider, launched 3D Automated Pallet Shuttle and Shuttle System designed to enhance high-density storage solutions for pallets and boxes.

How Is The Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Segmented?

The automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented based on type, function, end-user, and more. The main types include Unit Load, Mid Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mini Load while the functions are classified into Distribution, Storage, Assembly, Kitting, Order Picking.

How Have Different Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Regions Performed?

It is noteworthy that Western Europe was the largest region in the automated storage and retrieval system market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

