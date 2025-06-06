Global Automation As A Service Market Set For 25.1% Growth, Reaching $21.45 Billion By 2029

Automation As A Service Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automation As A Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automation as a service market has witnessed exponential growth over recent years. The Automation As A Service Global Market Report 2025 reveals a leap from $7.24 billion in 2024 to $8.76 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.1%. Factors like the burgeoning demand for streamlining business processes, evolution of robotic process automation RPA, a shift towards cloud computing, a focus on cost reduction and operational efficiency, coupled with a desire for scalable and flexible solutions have provided an impetus for this surge during the historic period.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Automation As A Service Market Size?

Over the coming years, an exponential hike in the automation as a service market size is forecasted. The market is set to rally to $21.45 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.1%. The increase in automation adoption, rising demand for intelligent automation, growing emphasis on hyperautomation strategies and shift towards cloud-based solutions predict robust growth. Industry-specific automation solutions, a rise in the remote workforce, and emphasis on digital transformation are some more factors expected to fuel this surge in the forecast period.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Automation As A Service Market?

The rising demand for automation across business operations underpins the growth in the automation as a service market. In other words, businesses are increasingly relying on technology to execute repetitive jobs, enabling a safer, more efficient environment, reducing human errors, and standardizing best practices. Streamlining processes like recruitment, accounts payable, contract management, and more can help ramp up productivity, bolster operational efficiency, and extract cost savings. A clear illustration of this demand is seen in a global survey conducted by Salesforce Inc., a US-based cloud-based software company. The survey, which involved 600 CIOs and IT decision makers, revealed that in the past 2 years, 91% of respondents witnessed a sharp rise in demand for automation across various business sectors.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Automation As A Service Market Landscape?

In terms of key players, major companies driving the automation as a service market comprise Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism Group plc, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, UiPath, Pegasystems Inc.

How Is the Global Automation As A Service Market Segmented?

The report further segments that the automation as a service follows -

1 By Type: Rule-Based Automation, Knowledge-Based Automation

2 By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs, Large Enterprises

3 By Business Function: Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Sales And marketing, Operations

4 By Service: Managed Services, Professional Services

Subsegments:

1 By Rule-Based Automation: Robotic Process Automation RPA, Workflow Automation, Task Automation,

2 By Knowledge-Based Automation: Cognitive Automation, Machine Learning Automation, AI-Driven Automation Solutions.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Automation As A Service Market?

On the regional front, North America provides the largest piece of the pie in the automation as a service market as of 2024. However, the fastest-growing region in the forecast period is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

