Air Transport MRO Market to Reach USD $108.21 Billion by 2029 at 4.9% CAGR

How Big Is The Air Transport MRO Market In 2025?

Over the past few years, the air transport MRO market has witnessed consistent expansion. Its size is projected to increase from $86.01 billion in 2024 to $89.42 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. This growth during the historic period is a result of various factors including economic patterns and market requirements, safety measures and risk control, outsourcing and cost regulation, advancements in MRO technology, and regulatory norms.

In the coming years, the air transport MRO market size is projected to experience consistent growth, reaching $108.21 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Some vital factors contributing to the growth during the projected period include supply chain resilience, changes in global regulations, adoption of sustainable MRO practices, and market adaptations in response to the effects of COVID-19. Notable trends during this forecast period will likely consist of a focus on sustainability, regulatory compliance, management of an aging aircraft fleet, expanded fleet size, and the implementation of digitalization and automation.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Air Transport MRO Market?

The surge in air travel is projected to propel the expansion of the air transport MRO market. The term air travel denotes the transportation of passengers or goods via any vessel capable of controlled flight. For the enhancement of flight readiness and elongation of the life span of an aircraft's airframe, engines, and other components, MRO for air transport is pivotal, so a rise in air travel is foreseen to stimulate the air transport MRO market. For example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade association for the worldwide airline industry based in the US, reported in January 2024 that total air travel traffic in 2023 escalated by 36.9% in comparison to 2022. Furthermore, in December 2023, international traffic experienced a growth of 24.2% in comparison to December 2022, while domestic traffic increased by 27.0% from the preceding year. Consequently, escalating air traffic is catalyzing the growth of the aircraft ignition system market.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Air Transport MRO Market In The Globe?

The prevailing trend in the air transport MRO market is technological innovation. The focus of significant companies in the sector, including Jet Support Services, Inc., a provider of aircraft maintenance support and financial services, is to innovate and introduce contemporary technologies. In May 2022, JSSI introduced their Maintenance Software, unique for its comprehensive range of aircraft maintenance tracking, along with maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) software services. Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) is committed to amplifying and advancing these novel technologies to enhance value for their clients.

What Segments Are Covered In The Air Transport MRO Market Report?

The air transport mro market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Engine, Line, Airframes, Other Types

2) By Service: Heavy Maintenance Inspection, Engine Service Check, Component Maintenance, Line Maintenance, Avionic Standardization, Aircraft Conversions

3) By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Regional Jet, Turbo Prop, Other Aircraft Types

4) By Application: Civil Air Transport MRO, Military Air Transport MRO

Subsegments:

1) By Engine: Turbine Engines, Piston Engines

2) By Line: Routine Maintenance, Pre-Flight Checks, A-checks

3) By Airframes: Structure Maintenance, Interior Refurbishment, System Upgrades

4) By Other Types: Avionics Maintenance, Component Overhaul, Paint And Coating Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Air Transport MRO Market By 2025?

In the Air Transport MRO Global Market Report 2025, the Asia-Pacific region stood out as the most substantial market in 2024. The projected growth status of this region remains documented in the report. Other regions analyzed in the report comprise Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

